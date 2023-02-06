Plans to reimburse bank transfer scam victims are flawed – Treasury Committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Plans to reimburse bank transfer scam victims are flawed – Treasury Committee

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 12.05am
Proposals to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams are fundamentally flawed, according to the Treasury Committee (Tim Goode/PA)
Proposals to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams are fundamentally flawed, according to the Treasury Committee (Tim Goode/PA)

Proposals to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams are fundamentally flawed, according to the Treasury Committee.

The Government has previously said the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) will be able to require banks to reimburse APP (authorised push payment) scam losses.

The PSR is proposing that banks and building societies will be required to fully reimburse victims of APP scams, where the loss has a minimum threshold of £100.

However, the Treasury Committee said proposals to hand responsibility for implementing mandatory reimbursement to a separate body – Pay.UK – which is guaranteed by the financial services industry – are a conflict of interest.

Pay.UK will be responsible for ensuring the very banks and building societies that are its own guarantors pay out large sums to reimburse consumers, the committee added.

A voluntary reimbursement code is currently in place but concerns have been raised by consumer campaigners that this is not always being applied consistently by banks.

Some account providers also have their own refund guarantees in place, meaning that, at the moment, the chances of ending up with a refund after being scammed may come down to who someone banks with.

The committee said the reimbursement plans have already been delayed until 2024.

Its report said: “Victims of APP fraud have been waiting more than long enough.

“The PSR should ensure the payment systems industry has fully implemented mandatory APP fraud reimbursement by the end of 2023.”

MPs on the committee called for the PSR to revise its plans and take back control of the reimbursement process.

Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee, said: “Victims of fraud have been waiting far too long for a fair and functional scam reimbursement scheme.

“However, while these new proposals are a step in the right direction, the way the regulator plans to implement them is fundamentally flawed. Putting an industry body in charge of reimbursing scam victims is like asking a fox to guard the henhouse.

“The regulator needs to take back control of the reimbursement process, rather than leave it in the hands of an industry body which is inherently conflicted.”

The Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulations has also raised concerns about the types of fraud which may not be covered by the proposals.

The Financial Services and Markets Bill making its way through Parliament will require the PSR to establish a system for mandatory reimbursement of APP fraud over the Faster Payments system.

MPs are also interested in understanding what similar measures are being taken in payment system CHAPS, which can be used for high-value transactions such as buying a house or a car.

TSB, which operates its own fraud refund guarantee, also recently raised concerns about APP frauds under £100 being excluded from reimbursement.

Chris Hemsley, managing director of the PSR, previously told MPs during a committee hearing that about 25% of frauds are below £100, which equates to about 1% of frauds by value.

The PSR has said banks can go further by choosing to pay the whole amount of every claim.

It will only be able to direct mandatory reimbursement once the right powers have been granted through the Financial Services and Markets Bill.

The regulator said it has received a wide range of views from industry, consumer groups and the TSC (Treasury Select Committee) Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulations on the proposals regarding APP scam reimbursement.

A statement from the PSR said: “There is broad support for our proposals to make sure people are reimbursed and to improve fraud prevention.

“All feedback received, including from the TSC Sub-Committee, will be considered carefully before we make any final decision on the best course of action to make sure people are properly protected from these devastating scams. We will publish our final position in May 2023.

“Payment systems operators (including, for example, Pay.UK which operates Faster Payments and Bacs, or the card schemes which allow us to make card payments) have rules and requirements on their users.

“If a bank or other payment provider wants to use these systems, it has to follow the rules set out by the system operator. The PSR regulates these payment systems operators.

“In our consultation on APP scams, we set out proposals for the reimbursement rules, which we will define.

“We also set out our view that the most effective way to make sure victims of APP scams are reimbursed is by using our statutory powers to require changes to Pay.UK’s rules.

“This would mean if any financial firm wants to use the Faster Payments system, they will only be able to do so by adhering to the system rules, including around APP scam reimbursement.

“Our consultation also considered whether we would use our powers more broadly, by placing further regulatory requirements on payment firms to secure compliance with the requirements in Faster Payments rules.

“We are pleased that the TSC supports our proposal around reimbursement in principle. However, the report does include a misinterpretation of our proposal on how our powers can be used to require this. We have provided clarification to the TSC on this matter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
2
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic…
5
3
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked
4
4
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
7
If you're interested in distilling or love to visit distilleries, then make sure to add Angus Alchemy to your list. Image: Paul Reid
First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public
8
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home
9
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
10
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…

More from The Courier

Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Dick Campbell is determined to find the winning formula at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a…
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban…
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Drey Wright becomes Perth side's top…
Wighton has 11 goals in his last 19 matches. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline goal hero Craig Wighton pleased Dunfermline 'did the dirty' side well in Montrose…
Th Dunfermline players celebrate Breen's opener. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Montrose talking points as Pars battle through first half to dominate…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is not getting carried away after his side climbed to third in the Championship. Image: SNS
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's side chase play-off and cup glory…
Dundee council chief warns council tax bills will rise and services will be 'reduced'
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented