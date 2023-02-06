Raab ‘at top end of robustness scales’ says ex-Cabinet colleague Buckland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raab ‘at top end of robustness scales’ says ex-Cabinet colleague Buckland

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 9.01am
Dominic Raab (PA)
Dominic Raab (PA)

Dominic Raab is known for his “robustness”, a former Cabinet minister said, as he admitted to a policy row with the Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, is being investigated over bullying allegations with dozens of officials thought to be involved in eight formal complaints.

Ex-justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland said Mr Raab was “at the top end of the robustness scale”.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Robert Buckland said Dominic Raab was known for his robust approach (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Robert acknowledged that he had “a disagreement” with Mr Raab over a Daily Telegraph article he wrote criticising his plans for a British Bill of Rights, but they have “moved on now”.

The Times reported that Mr Raab tried to get Sir Robert sacked from the role he held as Welsh secretary at the time of the row in the summer of 2022.

The newspaper reported that Sir Robert told Rishi Sunak about the “intimidating” and “unacceptable” behaviour – something denied by the now-Prime Minister’s allies.

Downing Street has repeatedly stressed that Mr Sunak was not aware of any formal complaints about Mr Raab’s behaviour when he appointed him as Deputy Prime Minister in October 2022, although No 10 has refused to say whether he knew of any informal concerns.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (James Manning/PA)

When asked whether it was true that Mr Raab issued the threat over the Bill of Rights article, the Tory MP told LBC: “I don’t want to rake back through the coals of what happened last summer.

“Dominic and I have a disagreement about his Bill of Rights, clearly he wasn’t going to agree with the article that I did write in the Telegraph.

“I was talking about the Government to come – that is, the Government post-Boris Johnson – and felt that it was entirely appropriate to do that.

“There are robust disagreements in politics. I’m old enough and ugly enough to hold my own corner, and Dominic is known for his robustness as well. There was a disagreement, but we’ve moved on.”

Asked about Mr Raab’s approach, Sir Robert said he was “at the top end of the robustness scale, I don’t think anybody would deny that”.

Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC was appointed by Mr Sunak to investigate the claims against Mr Raab once it was clear that formal complaints about his conduct had been made.

Mr Sunak has faced calls from unions, opposition MPs and even former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry to suspend Mr Raab while the investigation is carried out.

Mr Raab has denied the bullying allegations.

