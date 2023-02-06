UK construction declines further after sharp fall in housebuilding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK construction declines further after sharp fall in housebuilding

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 10.46am
New houses being constructed on the Chilmington development in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New houses being constructed on the Chilmington development in Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UK’s construction sector suffered its worst month since May 2020 after a sharp downturn in housebuilding amid rising borrowing costs.

The influential S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index scored 48.4 last month, slipping from 48.8 in December.

Any score below 50 is considered a decline whereas anything above is seen as growth.

The latest reading was marginally worse than the 48.5 reading predicted by analysts.

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “The wrecking ball of higher inflation and interest rates has knocked the UK’s residential building output to its weakest since May 2020 as stretched mortgage affordability impacted on the building of new homes.”

It comes days after the Bank of England lifted interest rates again to 4% in a bid to tackle sky-high inflation.

The monthly survey showed that house-building firms delivered a reading of 44.8 for the month, reflecting the sharpest slump in activity for the category since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

A trainee bricklayer at work (Ian Nicholson/PA)
A trainee bricklayer at work (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Companies attributed the fall in housing volumes to “rising borrowing costs, unfavourable market conditions and greater caution among clients”.

Meanwhile, commercial construction activity declined for the first time in five months due to softer demand and delayed decision-making on new projects.

However, civil engineering saw recent declines slow further, posting its highest reading since June last year.

The January report did also show that many builders were more confident about the outlook for 2023.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “However, there were positive signals for longer-term prospects across the construction sector, with business activity expectations staging a swift rebound from the lowpoint seen last December.

“For some firms, the recovery in business optimism to its highest for six months was driven by signs of a turnaround in new sales inquiries at the start of 2023.

“Other construction companies simply noted gradual improvements in the general economic outlook and hoped that confidence would return at a later stage this year to alleviate the current lack of momentum in the house building sector.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
6
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
7
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
8
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
9
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
10
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

A forensic officer inside Troon Avenue, Dundee
Troon Avenue: How Dundee’s most complex police investigation unfolded
Andrew Innes in custody and troon avenue
Dundee killer Andrew Innes built system to target women with young kids on dating…
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
BREAKING: Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's…
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out

Editor's Picks

Most Commented