Some Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a ‘disaster’ – Amber Rudd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Some Brexiteers will admit EU exit has been a ‘disaster’ – Amber Rudd

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 10.46am
Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after ‘a drink or two’, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a ‘disaster’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after ‘a drink or two’, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a ‘disaster’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former home secretary Amber Rudd has claimed that some Brexiteers, after “a drink or two”, will admit that the decision to leave the EU has been a “disaster”.

Ms Rudd, who stood down as an MP in 2019 amid internal Tory Party clashes over the handling of Brexit, also said she could not be in politics any longer because “you have to be able to say Brexit is a success to be a spokesperson for the Conservative Party”.

In an interview with the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast, hosted by former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver, Ms Rudd reflected on her career in politics and her decision to quit Parliament.

She told the podcast that some former backers of Brexit now believe it has been a “disaster”.

She said that in a “quiet moment – perhaps they’ve had a drink or two – they will admit it’s been a disaster”.

“‘But of course it wasn’t the Brexit I wanted’. So they still feel legitimate to campaign and vote for Brexit. ‘But this Brexit is not the one I wanted’.”

The former senior Conservative, who was also work and pensions secretary until she dramatically quit Boris Johnson’s cabinet in 2019, said she feels “abandoned by the party as far as those of us who can see the truth about Brexit is concerned”.

Conservative Party Conference 2017
Amber Rudd with Boris Johnson (Joe Giddens/PA)

“One of the reasons I’m not in politics, and a lot of my former colleagues aren’t in politics anymore, is because we can’t get up and say Brexit is a success. You have to be able to say Brexit is a success to be a spokesperson for the Conservative Party.”

The MP, who campaigned to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum, also reflected on her jibe at Mr Johnson in one of the TV debates leading up to the vote when she told viewers: “He’s the life and soul of the party, but he’s not the man you want driving you home at the end of the evening.”

She also revealed that the remark, which she had planned to deploy during the debate, led to the then-foreign secretary to offer her a lift home one day.

“When I did deliver it, I could hear a sharp intake of breath from the audience, who obviously thought I’d gone too far.

“But I think it landed for good reason. It was of course a metaphor for Boris not being the person I wanted to lead us into a referendum that was going to lead us out of the EU.

“I really don’t think it did hurt Boris because, if it had, he perhaps wouldn’t have put me in his cabinet. We wouldn’t have had a good working relationship when he was foreign secretary and I was home secretary. Or maybe he covered it up.

“But there was a time when we met, the two of us. I was home secretary, he was foreign secretary, we had our meeting. There were a lot of cars outside, because we were both protected people. And we came out and he said ‘Come on, Amber, I’m going to give you a lift home’.

“And I said ‘No, I’m sorry, I have not changed my mind, Boris’.

“And all the protection officers were just in a row, howling with laughter – he’d obviously told them he was going say this. ‘Come on, get into my car’, hamming it up. It’s very funny.”

Ms Rudd, who resigned as home secretary as the Windrush scandal unfolded in 2018, called it “an egregious sin that the UK Government had committed against quite a big cohort of people”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
6
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
7
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
8
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
9
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
10
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

A forensic officer inside Troon Avenue, Dundee
Troon Avenue: How Dundee’s most complex police investigation unfolded
Andrew Innes in custody and troon avenue
Dundee killer Andrew Innes built system to target women with young kids on dating…
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
BREAKING: Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's…
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out

Editor's Picks

Most Commented