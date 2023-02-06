Call to reverse ‘extremely alarming’ drop in number of special constables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call to reverse ‘extremely alarming’ drop in number of special constables

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 1.19pm
Jamie Greene has called the drop ‘extremely alarming’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Jamie Greene has called the drop ‘extremely alarming’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The number of special constables in Scotland has slumped, the Scottish Conservatives have said, with 971 fewer on the beat than almost a decade ago.

Police Scotland told the party, which asked for the figures in a freedom of information request, that there were 423 in the force as of September, compared with the 1,394 volunteering to keep their communities safe in 2014.

Jamie Greene, the Scottish Conservatives’ justice spokesman, called the drop “extremely alarming” and urged the Scottish Government to urgently “reverse this ongoing and concerning downward trend”.

“Special constables play a hugely important role in engaging with communities across Scotland, all in their own time. They help to assist our officers in deterring crime and helping keep people safe,” he said.

“The fact that there are now almost 1,000 fewer special constables than there were nearly a decade ago has a direct impact on the operations of Police Scotland.

“It is clear the centralisation of Scotland’s police forces has meant the role of a special constable has become an increasingly diminished one.”

The number of special constables in Scotland has fallen in each of the last three years, the figures obtained by the party showed.

In March 2020 there were 520, 461 the year later, and then 423 on the beat in 2022.

The eight regional forces north of the border were merged into Police Scotland in 2013, and the number of special constables since 2014 has fallen by almost 70%.

Mr Greene, MSP for West Scotland, said: “Combined with the SNP already overseeing the lowest number of salaried officers since 2008, this is yet further evidence that justice simply is not a priority for this SNP government.

“Keith Brown needs to urgently address these figures and outline a plan to encourage and increase the use of special constables in our communities and reverse this ongoing and concerning downward trend.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “We are committed to maintaining and enhancing our volunteer ranks and a Police Scotland Volunteer Strategy is in place, which allows us to identify opportunities to recruit more special constables and to ensure that our turnover is as low as possible.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said north of the border there were more officers per person than in the rest of the UK.

“Policing remains a priority for the Scottish Government and we value the work special constables do,” the spokesman said.

“While allocation of resources within Police Scotland is a matter for the Chief Constable, we remain fully committed to using the resources available to us to support the vital work of Police Scotland in delivering effective and responsive policing across Scotland.

“That’s why we will invest £1.45 billion in 2023-24 in our national force – an increase of 6.3%.”

