No 10 says ‘no plans’ to withdraw from ECHR over small boats crackdown plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

No 10 says ‘no plans’ to withdraw from ECHR over small boats crackdown plan

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 1.33pm
Small boats used to cross the Channel by people thought to be migrants are removed from the water and documented at the Port of Dover in Kent before being taken away for storage (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Small boats used to cross the Channel by people thought to be migrants are removed from the water and documented at the Port of Dover in Kent before being taken away for storage (Gareth Fuller/PA)

No 10 said there are “no plans” to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) following speculation the Prime Minister could do so if his small boats crackdown faces legal opposition.

Rishi Sunak is set to publish legislation designed to stop migrants crossing the English Channel to the UK in small boats.

The Sunday Times quoted an anonymous source as saying that, should the European Court of Human Rights deem the plan unlawful, then the Prime Minister would be “willing to reconsider whether being part of the ECHR is in the UK’s long-term interest”.

The source told the newspaper that Mr Sunak, alongside Home Secretary Suella Braverman, will be “pushing the boundaries of what is legally possible, while staying within the ECHR”, with the UK Government plan for halting the boats.

Downing Street, in a briefing on Monday, said the UK Government is “confident” proposals being drawn up will be “compliant with our international obligations”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman called The Sunday Times report “unsourced speculation on future plans”.

The spokesman told reporters: “We will of course comply with all our international obligations, and we are confident the measures being worked through will tackle the problem while being compliant with the ECHR.”

Asked if there are any circumstances in which the UK would consider leaving the ECHR, he replied: “There are no plans for Government to take that approach.”

The comments follow backlash from Conservative MPs over the suggestion the UK could threaten to leave the convention.

Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland and Sir Bob Neill, Conservative chairman of the Commons Justice Committee, have rallied against the idea.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to publish his plan for tackling small boat crossings (James Manning/PA)

Sir Bob said adherence to the ECHR is a “red line” for many Tories, telling the Financial Times: “If Conservatives don’t believe in the rule of law, what do we believe in?

“Are we going to put ourselves in the same company as Russia and Belarus?”

Tackling the flow of small boats across the Channel has been set as one of Mr Sunak’s top five priorities in the run up to the next general election.

According to Downing Street, the proposals for cracking down on the crossings are due to be published “fairly soon”.

So far this year, some 1,442 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK, according to Home Office figures.

Those numbers include 262 people who made the journey this weekend.

Last year, a record 45,755 succeeded in making the trip, UK Government figures show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
6
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
7
The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
8
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
9
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
10
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

A forensic officer inside Troon Avenue, Dundee
Troon Avenue: How Dundee’s most complex police investigation unfolded
Andrew Innes in custody and troon avenue
Dundee killer Andrew Innes built system to target women with young kids on dating…
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
BREAKING: Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area. Image: PA Archive/Press Association, Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Billy Thomson thwarts Aberdeen in his time at Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's…
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out

Editor's Picks

Most Commented