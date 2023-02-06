Sturgeon vows to ‘carefully consider’ issues in alcohol advertising consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon vows to ‘carefully consider’ issues in alcohol advertising consultation

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 1.43pm
Nicola Sturgeon said her government would ‘consider carefully’ issues around the advertising of alcohol. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon said her government would ‘consider carefully’ issues around the advertising of alcohol. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged her Government will “carefully consider” the issues around alcohol advertising after an outcry from the drinks industry.

But the First Minister stressed the need to take “responsible steps to protect public health” – insisting there was evidence that adverts which “glamorise” drinking could lead to “over-consumption of alcohol”.

She spoke out after more than 100 firms which produce alcohol – including the Budweiser Brewing Group, Lanson Champagne, Diageo, Whyte & Mackay and Tennent’s Lager  –  signed an open letter to Holyrood ministers, saying: “Don’t destroy Scotland’s drinks industry.”

The letter, described as being an unprecedented display of concern from the sector, marks the firms’ opposition to new restrictions that the Scottish Government is consulting on.

Bosses at Tennent Caledonian are amongst those who signed the open letter to ministers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Alcohol producers from across Scotland, however, spoke out against the measures being consulted on, with signatories also including Belhaven, Brewdog, Chivas Brothers/Pernod Ricard, The Macallan, and the Molson Coors Beverage Company.

The measures being consulted on by ministers could see a ban on alcohol sponsorship for both sports and live events.

The consultation, which runs until March 9, could also see distillery and brewery shops barred from selling branded merchandise to visitors, as well as drinks branding being removed from pub umbrellas and glassware.

With ministers also considering a ban on all outdoor advertising of alcohol, including on vehicles, and a ban on adverts in newspapers and magazines, the companies that signed the letter fear the measures would result in a “blanket ban on alcohol advertising and sponsorship” in Scotland.

But speaking at a press conference in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon insisted: “This is not about doing economic damage to the alcohol industry.

“It is about making sure we are taking responsible steps to protect public health.”

She said she was “aware” of the letter, adding that public health minister Maree Todd is due to meet alcohol industry bosses, amongst others, during the consultation.

“I am aware of the letter that has been sent; the consultation, of course, is ongoing.

“The public health minister will meet with a range of stakeholders over the course of the consultation.

The First Minister stressed that “nobody in Government is telling people not to drink alcohol at all”, adding that the changes being considered were about the “responsible consumption of alcohol”.

She added that there is evidence globally that “advertising that glamorises” could “lead to over-consumption of alcohol”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “These are things we need to consider carefully and we will consider them carefully.”

However, the 100-plus firms which have signed the letter insisted that the changes being considered “could not have come at a worse time for our sector, and the many thousands we employ”.

With the sector employing 88,700 people in Scotland, and contributing £6.1 billion gross value added (GVA) to the economy each year,  according to the companies, they described drinks such as Scotch whisky, and beers and gins produced in Scotland, as being “iconic exports which, in turn, drive our economy here at home”.

But they said the sector had “suffered hard through the Covid years”, and added that the current cost-of-living crisis “threatens the very existence” of some firms.

The drinks firms said: “At times like these, we urgently need the support of our Government and elected representatives.”

They argue that the “ban” on advertising and marketing will harm the sector with “no clear evidence to justify such a move”.

And they warned: “A further unintended consequence of these proposals would be the blocking of a key source of vital funds to Scotland’s sports and arts and culture sectors, at a time when they can least afford this.”

Public health minister Maree Todd is to meet drinks companies during the consultation, the Scottish Government said (Lesley Martin/PA)

The companies insist they “recognise and share in the Scottish Government’s determination to reduce harmful consumption of alcohol”, adding that there will be “further workable steps” the sector can take to help with this.

But they argue: “These proposals will not serve to achieve this and do not address the root cause of why someone might come to have a harmful relationship with alcohol.

“Instead, they will needlessly hold our country back, to the detriment of Scottish jobs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Alcohol-related harm is one of the most pressing public health challenges that we face in Scotland.

“An average of 700 people are hospitalised and 24 people die each week from illnesses caused by drinking alcohol. That’s why we have taken forward initiatives such as Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) in the face of significant challenge from some quarters of the alcohol industry.

The spokesperson continued: “Our alcohol framework is clear that we will work with the alcohol industry on projects which can impact meaningfully on reducing alcohol harms.

“The public health minister has already been clear that there is evidence that adverts which glamorise drinking can encourage young people to drink alcohol and have a detrimental impact on those in recovery from problem alcohol use.

“The Scottish Government is determined to tackle Scotland’s problematic relationship with alcohol and the current wide-ranging consultation is an important step in doing that.”

