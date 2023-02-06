UK sends rescue specialists to Turkey in aftermath of devastating earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

UK sends rescue specialists to Turkey in aftermath of devastating earthquake

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 5.25pm Updated: February 6 2023, 5.46pm
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Yui Mok/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Yui Mok/PA)

A team of British search-and-rescue specialists is heading to Turkey to help the relief effort following the earthquake which has claimed thousands of lives.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said no Britons had been reported dead in the quake which has devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, but he acknowledged it was still too early to say whether that would remain the case as the full picture emerges.

The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks and more than 2,300 people were killed, although the authorities fear that death toll will rise as the search for survivors continues.

Mr Cleverly said the impact of the quakes was “on a scale that we have not seen for quite some time”.

The UK is sending a team of 76 search-and-rescue specialists, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and four specially trained dogs, to Turkey, with a flight scheduled to leave Birmingham on Monday night.

They “should be on the ground shortly to give the Turkish authorities the help that they need to try to save as many lives as possible”, he said.

“With an earthquake of this magnitude we sadly have already seen many thousands of people die,” Mr Cleverly said.

“We don’t know the full extent of the injuries or fatalities and sadly they are likely to grow over the coming days.

“At this stage we aren’t aware of any British fatalities but of course it’s far too early for us to say that won’t be the case.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “My thoughts are with the people of Turkiye (Turkey) and Syria this morning, particularly with those first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake.

“The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can.”

In Syria, the UK has for many years provided support to the White Helmets rescue team, which has operated to save lives during the bloody civil war in the country.

Although the area of Turkey which has suffered the highest degree of damage does not receive a large number of British visitors, the Foreign Office has been in contact with UK humanitarian workers in the affected areas and is ready to provide support to Britons caught up in the disaster.

Hundreds of buildings collapsed due to the violence of the event, with many residents expected to have been asleep at the time of the pre-dawn earthquake.

MIDDLE EAST Earthquake
(PA Graphics)

The quake, which was centred on Turkey’s south-eastern province of Kahramanmaras, was felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt and Beirut in Lebanon.

Rescue workers and residents in several cities searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and giant piles of concrete.

A hospital in Turkey also collapsed and patients, including newborn babies, were evacuated from a handful of facilities in Syria.

In the Turkish city of Adana, one resident said three buildings near his home had collapsed.

Further east in Diyarbakir, cranes and rescue teams rushed people on stretchers out of a mountain of pancaked concrete floors that was once a block of flats.

People search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria
People search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria (Omar Sanadiki/AP)

The quake hit a region that has been shaped on both sides of the border by more than a decade of civil war in Syria and the refugee crisis the conflict created.

Jill Morris, the British ambassador-designate to Turkey, said: “The British embassy in Ankara is in close contact with the Turkish authorities to understand how we can best support those on the ground.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquakes today. We pay tribute to the brave Turkish first responders working to save lives.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the earthquake a “tragedy” as he praised the “brave” search and rescue teams working “to try and save as many people as they can”.

The British Red Cross on Monday launched an emergency fundraising appeal to support the response and get aid to those who need it in Syria and Turkey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Yui Mok/PA)
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Yui Mok/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented