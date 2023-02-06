Prisoners to be held in police cells after surge in jail overcrowding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Prisoners to be held in police cells after surge in jail overcrowding

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 6.29pm Updated: February 6 2023, 6.31pm
Prisoners are set to be held in police cells within weeks as plans to cut ‘acute and sudden’ overcrowding in jails were put into action (Niall Carson/PA)
Prisoners are set to be held in police cells within weeks as plans to cut ‘acute and sudden’ overcrowding in jails were put into action (Niall Carson/PA)

Prisoners are set to be held in police cells within weeks as plans to cut “acute and sudden” overcrowding in jails were put into action.

Last year, the Government announced it had asked to use 400 police cells to hold inmates after a surge in overcrowding in male prisons and youth jails over the last few months.

Justice minister Damian Hinds told MPs it was the “first time ever” such a rapid increase had occurred, while the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) described an “unprecedented increase” in the number of offenders coming into prisons in the north of England.

On Monday, the MoJ gave the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) 14 days to make cells in the north of England and the West Midlands available to hold prisoners after there had been a rise in the number of inmates behind bars since the start of the year.

Neither body would confirm how many cells had been requested for use so far. But the PA news agency understands it may be in the region of around 100.

An MoJ spokesman said: “We have given notice to the National Police Chiefs’ Council to make available cells in police custody suites in the north of England and West Midlands as planned under Operation Safeguard.

“This will help ensure we have enough spaces to manage the short-term pressure on prison places.”

An extra 20,000 prison places are being built, with the newest jail set to open in the spring, the spokesman added.

Critics previously warned the problem could have been predicted and that the decision painted a picture of a Government in chaos at the cost of the taxpayer, while others claimed the plan could put the public and police officers in danger.

An initial £14 million has been allocated for the plan, based on estimations it will be needed for three months, and the funds will be taken from the MoJ’s existing budget.

But the total cost to the department will depend on the number of cells occupied, and how long for.

When he made the announcement, Mr Hinds described Operation Safeguard is an “established protocol”, which has been used before in periods of “high demand” including between 2006 and 2008.

He stressed the country had “not run out of prison places” and the emergency measures – which will provide the “immediate additional capacity” needed – “do not reflect a failure to plan ahead”.

As of Friday, the prison population stood at 83,188 with a “useable operational capacity” of 84,607, indicating close to 1,500 spaces are available.

It is understood some spaces are always kept free so prisons have the capacity to operate safely and respond to any unforeseen circumstances.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Prisoners are set to be held in police cells within weeks as plans to cut ‘acute and sudden’ overcrowding in jails were put into action (Niall Carson/PA)
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Prisoners are set to be held in police cells within weeks as plans to cut ‘acute and sudden’ overcrowding in jails were put into action (Niall Carson/PA)
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
Prisoners are set to be held in police cells within weeks as plans to cut ‘acute and sudden’ overcrowding in jails were put into action (Niall Carson/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented