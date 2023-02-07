Average UK house price is more than £12,000 below August peak – index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average UK house price is more than £12,000 below August peak – index

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 8.02am
The average house price is now more than £12,000 below a peak seen in August last year, according to Halifax (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The average house price is now more than £12,000 below a peak seen in August last year, according to Halifax (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The average house price is now more than £12,000 below a peak seen in August last year, according to an index.

Halifax said the typical property value remained largely unchanged in January 2023 at £281,684, compared with December 2022.

It recorded 0.0% house price growth in January month-on-month, following monthly decreases of 1.3% in December and 2.4% in November.

Property values increased by 1.9% annually – the lowest level recorded over the past three years.

Back in August, the average UK house price was £293,992.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “The average house price is now around £12,500 (4.2%) below its peak in August last year, though it still remains some £5,000 higher than in January 2022 (£276,483).

“We expected that the squeeze on household incomes from the rising cost-of-living and higher interest rates would lead to a slower housing market, particularly compared to the rapid growth of recent years.

“As we move through 2023, that trend is likely to continue as higher borrowing costs lead to reduced demand.

“For those looking to get on or up the housing ladder, confidence may improve beyond the near-term.

“Lower house prices and the potential for interest rates to peak below the level being anticipated last year should lead to an improvement in home buying affordability over time.”

The slowdown in annual house price growth is reflected in most nations and regions across the UK, Halifax said.

The bank’s regional figures are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgage transactions due to smaller sample sizes.

This means they are not directly comparable to the annual house price growth rate for the UK as a whole for the month of January.

The annual rate of house price growth in Wales slowed from 6.0% in December to 2.0% in January, with a new average house price there of £210,275, down by nearly £14,000 from a peak of £224,210 in August.

The South West of England has also seen annual house price growth slow considerably, to 2.7% in January compared with 6.0% in December.

The average house price in the South West has dipped below £300,000 for the first time since March last year.

In Northern Ireland and Scotland the pace of annual growth has eased more slowly, Halifax said.

In Northern Ireland, annual house price growth eased from 7.1% in December to 6.9% in January and in Scotland it slowed from 3.3% in December to 2.4% in January.

In London, house prices stalled in January, with 0.0% growth, compared with a 2.9% increase in December.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “Some discretionary demand has disappeared but most buyers need to move and have accepted the fact that a 13-year period of ultra-low rates is over.

“As budgets adjust to higher rates, we think prices will fall by 5% this year but offers are still exceeding the asking price in some areas.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country said: “A month without a fall in house prices brings some much-needed stability to the property market, and will likely encourage more sellers to put their homes up for sale ahead of the traditionally busy springtime.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “There is encouraging news on the mortgage front with fixed-rate pricing continuing to edge downwards.

“While the days of sub-1% fixes are long gone, rates are beginning to look more palatable for borrowers, which should be a welcome boost for the housing market and encourage more to take the plunge.”

Steven Morris, director at Bristol-based mortgage broker, Advantage Financial Solutions, said: “Though the property market is still under pressure, the fixed-rate mortgage price war currently raging and the fact prices were flat in January shows there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“Every time we apply for a fixed-rate for a customer, within no time it’s cheaper elsewhere.”

Here are average house prices in January and the annual change, according to Halifax:

– East Midlands, £234,946, 3.5%

– Eastern England, £333,426, 3.0%

– London, £530,396, 0.0%

– North East, £164,730, 3.1%

– North West, £222,715, 4.6%

– Northern Ireland, £183,935, 6.9%

– Scotland, £197,784, 2.4%

– South East, £387,716, 3.0%

– South West, £298,853, 2.7%

– Wales, £210,275, 2.0%

– West Midlands, £248,625, 5.9%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £201,242, 4.9%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
2
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
3
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
4
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
5
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
8
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ planning permission
9
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
10
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak

More from The Courier

Terry Masson is on the brink of becoming the all-time appearance holder at Montrose. Image: SNS.
Stewart Petrie calls Terry Masson a 'Montrose legend' as midfielder edges towards club appearance…
From left: Ian Murray, Jamie Gullan, William Akio, Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS.
Who is and isn't available for Raith Rovers' cup tests versus Dundee and Motherwell?
St Andrews University student Rhudi Kennedy. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with…
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar. Image: Central Scotland News.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears
The B8062 Dunning to Auchterarder road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike
Fin Robertson scored as Dundee booked a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Image: SNS.
Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers…
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3…
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a…
Dundee artist Dan Tough has made 7ft vape sculptures to spread awareness of the environmental damage done by disposable vapes.
7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger

Editor's Picks

Most Commented