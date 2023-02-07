Sunak set for mini-reshuffle to replace Zahawi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak set for mini-reshuffle to replace Zahawi

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 8.31am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to reshuffle his Cabinet with the appointment of a new Conservative Party chairman and the possibility of reforms to Whitehall departments (James Manning/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to reshuffle his Cabinet with the appointment of a new Conservative Party chairman and the possibility of reforms to Whitehall departments (James Manning/PA)

Rishi Sunak is set to reshuffle his Cabinet with the appointment of a new Conservative Party chairman and the possibility of reforms to Whitehall departments.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce a replacement for Nadhim Zahawi, who was sacked as party chairman and minister without portfolio for breaking the Ministerial Code over his tax affairs.

Mr Sunak is also reported to be considering breaking up Grant Shapps’ Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis).

During his Tory leadership campaign in the summer of 2022, Mr Sunak said he would create a standalone energy department.

The potential overhaul could be “relatively limited”, with a “domino” effect caused by the naming of a successor for Mr Zahawi, The Times reported, citing a Government source.

Nadhim Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi was sacked as Conservative Party chairman over his tax affairs controversy (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Sun reported that Beis and the Department for International Trade could be merged, and a new science and digital department created, leaving culture and sport as a separate unit.

A reconfiguration would also affect the composition of the Cabinet, raising questions over the future of Mr Shapps and International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch.

Dominic Raab is expected to survive a potential reshuffle this week, as Mr Sunak has indicated he will wait for the outcome of an inquiry into the Deputy Prime Minister’s conduct before taking any action.

Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, is being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC over bullying allegations – with dozens of officials thought to be involved in eight formal complaints. Mr Raab has denied the bullying allegations.

The Cabinet-level changes are expected to be completed ahead of a meeting of Mr Sunak’s top team, which has been delayed until Tuesday afternoon to allow for the reshuffle process.

Cabinet ministers thought to be under consideration to succeed Mr Zahawi include Mr Shapps, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and trade minister Greg Hands.

Cabinet meeting
Development minister Andrew Mitchell said he is not expecting to be moved but ‘one should always try to do what the Prime Minister wants you to do’ (James Manning/PA)

Development minister Andrew Mitchell, another of the names suggested as party chairman, told Times Radio: “I’m certainly not expecting to be called upon to do that.

“But one should always try to do what the Prime Minister wants you to do.”

Treasury minister Andrew Griffiths would not be drawn on the prospect of breaking up the business department.

“If the Prime Minister has got something to say on how to reorganise government then we’ll have to wait and see that,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Asked if it was a mistake to disband the Department of Energy and Climate Change in 2016, he said he joined government from a business background.

“To me, it is all about outcomes, it is not about process. Obviously if there are ways of streamlining the way this Government can deliver on the people’s priorities, then that’s important.”

