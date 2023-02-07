Government looking to boost powers of Computer Misuse Act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government looking to boost powers of Computer Misuse Act

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 1.00pm
The Government is considering giving new powers to law enforcement agencies to seize IP addresses and web domains being used by criminals to carry out offences online (PA)
The Government is considering giving new powers to law enforcement agencies to seize IP addresses and web domains being used by criminals to carry out offences online.

The Government is considering giving new powers to law enforcement agencies to seize IP addresses and web domains being used by criminals to carry out offences online.

As part of a review of the Computer Misuse Act (CMA), the Government said it would now seek views on the proposed new power and several others designed to tackle online harms.

In a written statement to Parliament published on Tuesday, security minister Tom Tugendhat said a formal consultation would also consider the development of a power that would require the preservation of computer data ahead of its seizure by law enforcement agencies, to prevent it being deleted.

“While requests from law enforcement agencies for preservation are generally met, the UK does not have an explicit power to require such preservation, and having such a power would make the legal position clear,” Mr Tugendhat said in the statement.

A further power that would enable action to be taken against a person possessing or using data obtained by another person in an illegal way is also being considered.

Mr Tugendhat said that while the CMA already covers unauthorised access to a computer, “the unauthorised taking or copying of data is not covered by the Theft Act so it is difficult to take action in these cases”.

He said issues around the levels of sentencing, statutory defences to CMA offences, issues around the ability to report vulnerabilities and whether the UK has sufficient legislation to cover “extra-territorial threats” were raised during the Government’s initial call for information and would now be considered further.

Tom Tugendhat
Security minister Tom Tugendhat (PA

“As part of our work to improve the cybersecurity of the UK, we will work with a wide range of stakeholders with a policy interest in these areas, to ensure that any proposals that we take forward will deliver enhanced protection of the UK in cyberspace,” Mr Tugendhat said.

“It is essential that the UK has the right legislative framework to allow us to tackle the harms posed to our citizens, businesses and government services online.

“As part of this, we initiated a review of the CMA, and following a Call for Information on the CMA, we have been considering the proposals made in response.

“A number of proposals were put forward, both for changes to the Act itself, and for additional powers to allow law enforcement agencies to more effectively tackle the offences covered by the Act.”

