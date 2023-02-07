Brexit was a ‘colossal mistake’, former PM Sir John Major tells committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Brexit was a ‘colossal mistake’, former PM Sir John Major tells committee

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 1.32pm
Former prime minister Sir John Major said he believed that Brexit had been a 'colossal mistake' (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Former prime minister Sir John Major said he believed that Brexit had been a 'colossal mistake' (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Britain made a “colossal mistake” when it left the European Union, former prime minister Sir John Major has told a Westminster committee.

Sir John said while he is not a “significant Europhile”, he believes the UK was stronger in the EU.

The ex-PM was appearing before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, which is investigating the effectiveness of the institutions of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Brexit
Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry asked about the advantages of the UK being in the EU during the Northern Ireland peace process (PA)

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry asked if it was an advantage for the UK to be in the EU during the early days of the peace process in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

Sir John, who campaigned to remain in the EU ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum, said membership of the bloc “smoothed the way” for many of the agreements at the start of the process.

He said a lot of business was conducted on the fringes of EU meetings.

He said: “It was a very useful tent in which we could operate discreetly.

“We used that tent to the full.”

Sir John added: “Ireland are our nearest neighbours. That relationship with Ireland mattered then and it matters now.

“We are out of the European Union and they are in it.

“They are one of the ways we may stretch out and recover some of the things we so wilfully threw away when we left the EU.”

Sir John said he does not believe the EU is anything close to perfect.

“Because I negotiated the Maastricht Treaty, the ultra Brexiteers regard me as a significant Europhile.

“That is not actually true. I am a very practical European. There are many things I don’t like. But I look at the package and I say, ‘Are people in my country better off and safer if we were inside the European Union or if we were outside?’

“I reached the conclusion we would be better off inside.

“There are three great power blocs in the world today. United Kingdom is not one of them. There is America, there is China and there is the European Union.

“Europe is going to face immense economic competition from both America and China. It may face military insecurity problems with China.

“Is Europe better able to represent its people with the United Kingdom inside making it stronger or outside making it weaker?

“I think not just us but the whole of Europe is stronger with Britain in it.”

He added: “When I look at the interests of my children and my grandchildren, I think their future is brighter if they are part of a really big bloc who could work with us if we are in difficulty.

“Suppose we had a socking great row with China. Britain decided to put sanctions on China; China wouldn’t be much bothered.

“If the European Union did because we were being maltreated, they would feel quite differently about it.

“It is those strategic issues which make me believe we should be in Europe and that we have made a colossal mistake in leaving.

“I understand the sovereignty arguments, though many of them are more semantic than real. No country, not even the United States, has pure sovereignty.

“Who has pure sovereignty in Nato? We all sign up to Nato; nobody complains about that.

“I wonder how many of the cuts we have had, or the shortages for our public services, would not have happened but for the loss of GDP because we have left the European Union?”

