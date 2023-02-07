Greg Hands and Lucy Frazer join Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet in reshuffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greg Hands and Lucy Frazer join Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet in reshuffle

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 1.47pm Updated: February 7 2023, 2.55pm
Greg Hands is the new Tory party chairman (Michal Wachucik/PA)
Greg Hands is the new Tory party chairman (Michal Wachucik/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s shake-up of his Cabinet and Whitehall has seen the arrival of two new people in his top team.

Greg Hands, who had been trade minister, has replaced sacked Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi.

Lucy Frazer has been appointed Culture Secretary in a department which has been shorn of its responsibility for digital technology, but will instead focus on the creative arts and sport.

Here is a look at the new faces around the Cabinet table.

– Greg Hands

Widely seen as a safe choice, the trade minister has been promoted to take on the Tory party chairmanship ahead of a difficult set of local elections in May – Mr Sunak’s first electoral test since entering No 10.

Mr Hands’ more daunting task is getting the divided party, which is trailing Labour in the polls, ready for the next general election.

Mr Hands said he is “excited” to get started in his new role, tweeting: “I joined the Party in 1986 – a ward chairman in 1992, a councillor in 1998, a Group Leader in 1999, an MP in 2005, a Minister in 2011 – an honour to chair it in 2023!

“The work starts right away.”

He has served in a raft of ministerial roles since becoming the Tory MP for Hammersmith and Fulham 18 years ago, including as deputy chief whip and as then-chancellor George Osborne’s chief secretary to the Treasury after the 2015 election.

The 57-year-old was born in New York to British parents and lived there until he was seven.

As a teenager in the 1980s he spent his gap year in West Berlin, working as a swimming pool attendant and flipping hamburgers in McDonald’s and touring the neighbouring Eastern Bloc.

After taking a degree in modern history at Cambridge, he embarked on a career in banking, shuttling between the City and New York, while also getting involved in Conservative politics in the UK.

He is married to a German wife and has two children.

A Remain campaigner in the Brexit referendum, he saw his young son burst into tears when the result was announced because he thought it meant his parents would have to split up.

– Lucy Frazer

Lucy Frazer
Lucy Frazer has been promoted to Culture Secretary (House of Commons/PA)

The 12th person to be appointed Culture Secretary in the past 13 years, Ms Frazer has been promoted to the slimmed-down Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The Sunak loyalist was previously was given a ministerial job in the Levelling Up Department when he entered No 10 in October.

The 50-year-old Remainer’s prior posts include minister in the transport and justice departments, financial secretary to the Treasury and solicitor general.

Before being elected as the MP for South East Cambridgeshire in 2015, she worked as a barrister in commercial law.

Born in Yorkshire in 1972, Ms Frazer studied at Cambridge where she was elected as the Union president.

