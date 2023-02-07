Findings of long-awaited review of Prevent programme to be published – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Findings of long-awaited review of Prevent programme to be published – reports

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 3.23pm
A review of the Government’s anti-terror programme will reportedly warn Islamist terrorism is being wrongly treated like a mental illness (Alamy/PA)
A review of the Government’s anti-terror programme will reportedly warn that Islamist terrorism is being wrongly treated like a mental illness.

The long-awaited report assessing the Prevent programme – which aims to stop people turning to terrorism – is due to be published on Wednesday, The Telegraph reported.

Led by former Charity Commission chairman William Shawcross after being ordered by former home secretary Priti Patel in 2019, the newspaper said the report is expected to find officials failed to tackle the ideological beliefs behind Islamist extremism with “potentially serious consequences” because of a “medical mischaracterisation” of radicalisation.

Charity Commission Annual Public Meeting
William Shawcross has carried out a review of the Prevent programme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The review is also said to conclude there was too much focus on the “personal vulnerabilities” of extremists so they were treated as victims rather than considering the threat they posed to the public.

According to reports, the review is also expected to confirm taxpayers’ money was handed by Prevent to groups promoting Islamist extremism.

Recommendations to overhaul the programme are expected to be accepted by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, The Telegraph said.

Last year Ms Patel hinted at reforms amid a litany of concerns about how the deradicalisation programme was working after it emerged several terror attacks were carried out by extremists who had been referred to Prevent.

They include: homegrown terrorist Ali Harbi Ali who murdered veteran MP Sir David Amess in 2021; Reading terror attacker Khairi Saadallah who murdered three men in a park and Sudesh Amman, responsible for stabbings in Streatham, both in 2020; and the 2017 Parsons Green Tube train attacker Iraqi asylum seeker Ahmed Hassan.

Priti Patel
The review was ordered by former home secretary Priti Patel in 2019 (PA)

According to data published by the Home Office last month, schools are making the highest number of referrals to Prevent for the first time.

Schoolboys account for the highest proportion of people considered to be most at risk of radicalisation by the scheme, the figures also suggested.

There were a total of 6,406 referrals to Prevent in the year to March 2022. A third of all referrals were made about someone with “a vulnerability present” but no ideology or terrorism risk identified (2,127 or 33%).

The second-highest category was for referrals made amid fears about extreme right-wing radicalisation – 1,309 (20%).

This was greater than the number for Islamist-related concerns (1,027; 16%).

Some 154 (2%) of the referrals were due to concerns about school massacres and 77 (1%) were “incel-related”, the involuntary celibate subculture involving men expressing hostility and extreme resentment, mainly online, towards those who are sexually active, particularly women.

