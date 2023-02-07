The UK has ‘swarmed to donate’ to Turkey as worldwide appeals surpass £750,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The UK has ‘swarmed to donate’ to Turkey as worldwide appeals surpass £750,000

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 3.54pm
Turkish people have applauded the reaction of those living in the UK who “swarmed” to donate thousands of pounds and hundreds of boxes of humanitarian aid in the days after a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria (@mehmetyetim63/PA)
Turkish people have applauded the reaction of those living in the UK who “swarmed” to donate thousands of pounds and hundreds of boxes of humanitarian aid in the days after a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

A spokesman for the British Turkish Association, based in Luton, said the reaction of “all communities” in London has been “emotional” as the death toll in Turkey surpasses 5,000 and the worldwide donation amount on fundraising site JustGiving exceeded £750,000 in one day.

Atilla Ustun, 55, also a chairman of the Luton-Turkish Community Association, spoke to the PA news agency from Heathrow as he helped load a Turkish Airlines cargo plane with more than 300 boxes of donated clothing, medical supplies and aid for babies – just a day’s worth of contributions.

“What we’ve seen in the last 24 hours (is) that the Turkish citizens in the UK are just absolutely amazing,” Mr Ustun said.

“All the communities in Luton and around have swarmed to donate… Just locally, in Luton itself, we’ve raised around £20,000 but we know that in general, I think in London it’s now between £200,000-300,000.

Turkey
Mr Ustun said more than 300 boxes of aid for Turkey were donated in a day in and around their base in Luton, London (Atilla Ustun/PA)

“I think it’s just a human reaction in every sort of disaster around the world. Unfortunately it has happened in (the) south-east of Turkey.

“It is very emotional when this sort of thing happens… The actual size of the disaster is very, very large indeed so we help as much as possible.”

Mr Ustun spent the first five years of his life in Turkey but has now lived in the UK for 50 years.

He said much of the Turkish community in Luton are from the Black Sea area, in the north-east, which is “not really that much affected”.

Earthquake hits the Middle East
The earthquake has devastated Turkey and Syria (@mehmetyetim63/PA)

“But a large portion of the north London Turkish citizens have been affected… We, as a charity here in the UK for the last 20 years, this is what we do, this is why we were actually formed,” Mr Ustun said.

“To help out in any sort of disaster. Firstly, in the UK, if not around the world, including Turkey.”

Many flocked to JustGiving and GoFundMe, where UK-based appeals have been set up.

London-based banker Ediz Karahasanoglu, 33, has raised more than £25,000 in a day on GoFundMe for local and governmental organisations in Turkey.

“The support has exceeded my expectations,” Mr Karahasanoglu, who grew up in Turkey and has been in London 10 years, told PA.

“It has been amazing. It has been very, very positive.

“It doesn’t matter the ethnicity, country, nationality… the people who donated to my fundraising have been from a wide range of backgrounds and it really shows how people come together in times of need.”

Mr Karahasanoglu has now stopped the GoFundMe in order to redirect donors to larger-scale organisations but maintained donating is a powerful option for those otherwise feeling helpless.

“I think if I had the chance, I would go there and try to help but I think everyone should do what they can do best,” he said.

“If I was a doctor in the region, I would be there trying to help people but that’s not my skill set (and that is) not feasible right now. I think the most value I can add is by doing this.”

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager at JustGiving said: “Since this dreadful news, we’ve seen an outpouring of generosity from people across the world wanting to help.

“In one day, over £750,000 has been raised through JustGiving to support with immediate relief, food, shelter as well as long term recovery for survivors.”

