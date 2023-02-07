Some Scots have ‘waited too long’ for benefits, minister tells MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Some Scots have ‘waited too long’ for benefits, minister tells MSPs

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 5.37pm
Contingency arrangements have been put in place which could see some benefits delivered by the DWP till March 2026, the Scottish Government has confirmed. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Contingency arrangements have been put in place which could see some benefits delivered by the DWP till March 2026, the Scottish Government has confirmed. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Some benefit claimants have “waited too long” for payments to be made to them, the social security minister has conceded.

Ben Macpherson came under pressure over the length of time some Scots have had to wait for Adult Disability Payments to be made – with MSPs being told some Scots had waited six months for their cash.

With Labour claiming that the benefits system in Scotland was being “propped up by the DWP” – the  Department for Work and Pensions at Westminster – Mr Macpherson also confirmed “contingency” plans have been put in place with the UK agency which could see it continue to make payments to disabled Scots and carers until March 2026.

The social security minister insisted the Scottish Government was still “on track” for payments for 700,000 disabled people and carers to be transferred to Social Security Scotland by the end of 2025.

But he added that a three-month contingency to end of March 2026 had been arranged “for safety reasons only”.

Social security minister Ben Macpherson came under fire over the length of time people have to wait for some Scottish benefits (Lesley Martin/PA)

Mr Macpherson made the comments as he came under fire over the time it takes for people to receive the Adult Disability Payment.

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie asked him if it was “fair or dignified to let people wait for sometimes up to six months to get their Adult Disability Payment”.

Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour also hit out, saying: “People are having to wait four months for their disability payment application to be processed and some are waiting six months for a decision.

“That is six months without vital aid for some of the most vulnerable people in our country. Simply unacceptable.”

Mr Macpherson said while many people were receiving the payment “efficiently” there have “been a number of cases where people have waited too long”.

He insisted changes were “proactively” being made to they system to try to get waiting times down.

But he also came under attack over Winter Heating Payments, with Mr Balfour claiming this was “fast becoming a spring heating payment” with money which was due to go out to people in February not being awarded until March in some cases.

Mr Macpherson insisted he had been clear payments would be made “from February”.

But Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said that was “no use for people whose bills are piling up now”.

She added: “They can’t tell their energy supplier they will pay in February or March.”

While she said the devolution of social security powers to Holyrood had led to changes being made, the Labour MSP added: “Under the surface payments are delayed, processes are failing, and social security in Scotland is being propped up by the DWP, because three quarters of benefits are still administered by them due to Scottish Government delays.”

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said benefits in Scotland were ‘propped up’ by the DWP (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Balfour blasted: “Far from the sunny uplands that we were promised, devolved benefits have been a mess of missed deadlines, delayed payments and disappointed claimants.

“The Scottish Government is over budget, over time and has woefully under delivered.”

However Mr Macpherson insisted that the Scottish Government was “delivering real and meaningful change” with its benefits.

The minister went on to set out the timetable for new payments which are due to be introduced, saying the Carer Support Payment – which will replace the UK Government’s Carer’s Allowance – will be piloted by the end of this year, before a national launch in the spring of 2024.

The Pension Age Winter Heating Payment, which will replace the Winter Fuel Payment, will launch in the winter 2024, the minister added.

Meanwhile the Pension Age Disability Payment, which will replace the current UK Government Attendance Allowance, is scheduled for a national roll out in 2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
7
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Contingency arrangements have been put in place which could see some benefits delivered by the DWP till March 2026, the Scottish Government has confirmed. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…
Brechin City players showed their their appreciation to their supporters at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented