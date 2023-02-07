Buffer zone Bill will be ‘robust’ to withstand legal challenge – Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buffer zone Bill will be ‘robust’ to withstand legal challenge – Sturgeon

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 6.23pm
A summit on abortion buffer zones was held in Edinburgh (Jeff J Mitchell)
A summit on abortion buffer zones was held in Edinburgh (Jeff J Mitchell)

Legislation to introduce buffer zones outside abortion clinics will be “robust” to withstand expected legal challenges, the First Minister has said.

At a summit on abortion care in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon stressed the importance of getting “the details right” in any law on the issue.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay has brought forward the Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill in a bid to stop anti-abortion protesters from gathering outside clinics.

Ms Sturgeon has already confirmed the Scottish Government will back the legislation, meaning it should pass through Holyrood.

Ministers have not set a timetable for this, but it is expected in the current term of the Scottish Parliament.

Both Ms Mackay and the First Minister addressed the summit, which was attended by MSPs from other parties as well as campaigners pushing for buffer zones.

Nicola Sturgeon has already made clear her support for the member’s Bill brought forward by Green MSP Gillian Mackay (Lesley Martin/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said: “If women are suffering harassment and intimidation when they are seeking access to abortion services, which let’s remember are health services that women have a right within the law to access, then we’re not doing everything we need to do to ensure the access that I think everybody in this room thinks is important.”

An “immense” amount of work is currently under way to analyse consultation responses on the Bill, she said.

She continued: “The commitment that the Government made to ensure women in every sense have safe access to abortion is very, very strong.

“We need to move forward now as quickly as we possibly can, but balance that with the need to ensure that whatever steps we take are robust and can survive any legal challenge.

“We should operate, and I may be wrong here or pleasantly surprised, on the basis that any legislation in this space is likely to be legally challenged.

“And therefore we need to make sure we get the details right and if we continue in the way that we have done thus far then we will get to the position where women can have safe access free of intimidation and harassment in the health services that women are entitled to.”

Speaking to journalists after the summit, Ms Mackay said there had been consensus on certain aspects of how the new law would operate.

This included the fact enforcement would need to be carried out by the police, she said.

Asked about the timescale for the Bill, she said: “It’s going to get done by the end of this parliamentary term, it absolutely has to.

“If I could wave a magic wand and do it yesterday, I would – but we do need to see this come forward quickly.

“Hopefully we will not see another Lent where we’re seeing these 40 Days For Life (anti-abortion) actions and protests.”

Abortion care summit
Maree Todd sad there was no ‘timescale goal’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

Women’s Health Minister Maree Todd told reporters: “I don’t have a timescale goal.

“The outcome I’m looking for is effective legislation that provides safe access to healthcare for women in Scotland, that is robust, that is able to withstand the scrutiny in the parliamentary process.

“But also one of the key things we consider with all legislation is that it’s able to withstand any contest after the point it’s passed.”

Other legislatures passing laws on reproductive rights often see legal challenges, she said.

The UK Supreme Court ruled in December that the Northern Irish legislation was within Stormont’s competence, with this seen as smoothing the way for the Scottish Bill.

