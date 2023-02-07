Labour defence chief questions using UK’s ‘scarce resources’ in Indo-Pacific

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour defence chief questions using UK’s ‘scarce resources’ in Indo-Pacific

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 7.53pm Updated: February 7 2023, 9.37pm
Labour shadow defence secretary John Healey said the UK’s Indo-Pacific policy needed ‘realism’ (James Manning/PA)
The UK must show “realism” on its military commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, Labour’s defence chief has said, as he suggested a shift to focusing on Europe if Sir Keir Starmer wins power.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey, in a speech given in London on Tuesday, said it did not “make sense for UK forces to devote an increasing share of their scarce resources to the Indo-Pacific”.

Boris Johnson’s Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy in 2021 announced a UK “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific in recognition of China’s growing influence in the region.

It resulted in the UK’s aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth being deployed on a seven-month tour of the Indo-Pacific, while a new defence pact was signed with Australia, with the UK and US agreeing to provide Canberra with a nuclear-powered submarine as part of the Aukus deal.

But Mr Healey said there was a “Europe-shaped hole” in the UK’s security policy under the Conservatives and suggested a Labour government would shift attention back to “where the threats are greatest”, such as Europe and the Arctic.

The shadow cabinet member, speaking at the Institute of Directors, said: “Our Indo-Pacific military commitments need realism.

“British Armed Forces are ill-served by leaders pretending we can do everything, everywhere.

“Especially as, over the last 13 years, UK full time forces have been cut by over 45,000, one in five of the Navy’s surface ships have been scrapped and more than 200 RAF planes have been taken out of service.

“Just as we would not expect Japan or Australia to deploy much of their military to Europe, nor does it make sense – especially at this moment – for UK forces to devote an increasing share of their scarce resources to the Indo-Pacific.”

The senior Labour figure said his party — which is currently as many as 20 points ahead of the Conservatives in some national opinion polls — shared the concerns about “China’s growing military power and assertiveness” in the region.

HMS Queen Elizabeth
Royal Navy Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth undertook a tour of the Indo-Pacific as part of the UK’s new foreign policy approach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

But he said British support should come in the form of “technology, capability (and) diplomacy”, alongside the industrial defence co-operation seen in the Aukus agreement.

Mr Healey, reiterating a pledge made by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy in his Chatham House speech last month, said Labour would seek a defence and security pact with the European Union, including bespoke agreements with allies such as Germany.

The Opposition frontbencher said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had shown that European military powerhouses would have to “take on more responsibility” for the continent’s security.

He added: “Britain’s security strategy must be ‘Nato first’.

“The first priority for Britain’s armed forces must be where the threats are greatest, not where the business opportunities lie.

“This is in the Nato area – Europe, the North Atlantic, Arctic. This is also our primary obligation to our closest allies.

John Healey speech at the Institute of Directors
John Healey was giving a speech in London ahead of the update to the Integrated Review on foreign and defence policy (James Manning/PA)

“After Ukraine, European allies will have to take on more responsibility for European security.”

The speech, hosted by the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) think tank, was made in the run-up to the March Budget and an update to the Integrated Review, which is also due to be published in the spring.

In a question and answer session afterwards, Mr Healey refused to say by how much a future Labour administration would increase defence spending.

Mr Healey said: “In principle, of course we’ll increase defence spending to meet the threats.

“But if you’re pushing me for a figure and to fix that ahead of the election, that cannot be done.”

On China, he told the audience that the Integrated Review labelling Beijing a “sound competitor” was “soundly based” and said it would be a “mistake” to designate the country as a “threat”.

