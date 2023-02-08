Economic experts warn ‘difficult’ times for households will continue in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Economic experts warn ‘difficult’ times for households will continue in 2023

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 12.04am
Experts at the Fraser of Allander Institute are forecasting Scotland’s economy will shrink in the first three quarters of 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Experts at the Fraser of Allander Institute are forecasting Scotland’s economy will shrink in the first three quarters of 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland could be in recession for much of this year, experts have forecast, with a warning of a “difficult” outlook for households throughout 2023.

The Fraser of Allander Institute is forecasting that Scotland’s economy will shrink by 1% in 2023, before growing by 0.6% the following year.

Experts at the economic think tank say there could be three quarters of contraction in 2023, spanning the first nine months of the year, before GDP growth returns in the final three months “bringing the end to a three quarter-long recession”.

After three consecutive months of double-digit inflation, the institute’s latest economic commentary said that this should fall, with inflation “perhaps getting down to 3-4% by the end of the year”.

Professor Mairi Spowage warned a fall in inflation did not mean prices would start to drop (Fraser of Allander Institute/University of Strathclyde/PA)

The report said that while “some will be looking to take credit for this politically, the truth is that this was likely to happen anyway as we move past the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

But it also stressed: “Everyone has to remember that this does not mean that prices will start to come down anytime soon.”

Professor Mairi Spowage, director of the institute, stated: “We need to remember that this only means that prices stop rising quite as quickly, it does not mean that prices will start to fall.

“Things are likely to remain difficult for households throughout 2023.”

Her comments came as homeowners were warned that house prices could “decline significantly” this year.

Here the economic commentary said the increased cost of borrowing from rising interest rates, coupled with higher overall prices in the economy “are expected to act as a drag on demand in the housing market”.

As a result it stated that house prices are “set to decline significantly in Scotland in 2023”.

Meanwhile Douglas Farish, the office senior partner for Deloitte – which sponsors the economic commentary – in Edinburgh, said that with inflation remaining “close to multi-decade highs” the Bank of England “will need more convincing evidence that inflation is beaten before calling time on further (interest) rate hikes”.

Overall, Prof Spowage said that high inflation was “continuing to impact the outlook for the economy”.

She continued: “We still expect that there is likely to be contraction in growth during the first three quarters of 2023. This means that the economy will be smaller at the end of 2023 than at the start of the year.”

But she added that the outlook was “exceedingly uncertain”, adding that “there are a number of risks to the forecasts – many of which are to the downside”.

Mr Farish said the latest report “captures the sense of uncertainty that persists as we enter 2023”.

He said: “The UK economy is likely to enter recession this year, or at best stagnate, as elevated inflation squeezes demand and the impact of higher interest rates further weighs on activity.

“However, the economy showed unexpected resilience in the closing months of 2022 and by the standards of past recessions this is likely to be a shallow one, with growth expected to resume towards the end of the year.”

