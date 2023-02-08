NHS waiting list likely to ‘flatline’ for the next year, economists warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

NHS waiting list likely to ‘flatline’ for the next year, economists warn

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 12.07am
The NHS waiting list is likely to ‘more or less flatline for the next year’, risking the ambitions of the Government and NHS England, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The NHS waiting list is likely to ‘more or less flatline for the next year’, risking the ambitions of the Government and NHS England, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said (Peter Byrne/PA)

The NHS waiting list is likely to “more or less flatline for the next year”, risking the ambitions of the Government and NHS England, a think tank has said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned that, while some progress has been made in cutting long waits for treatment, plans to cut the overall waiting list and substantially increase the number of people getting help are unlikely to happen this year.

The elective recovery plan published by NHS England a year ago said the NHS would eliminate waits of more than two years for treatment by July 2022.

It said waits of longer than a year would be gone by March 2025, while waits of more than 18 months would be ended by April 2023.

The plan also said the NHS would deliver around 30% more elective activity (treatments planned in advance) by 2024/25 than before the pandemic.

The overall NHS waiting list currently stands at 7.2 million people.

In a new report, economic experts from the IFS said the NHS has made good progress on some of these aims, with the number of people waiting more than two years falling by 94% between February and November last year.

However, it said the number of people waiting 18 months to two years actually grew by 7% up to September, adding: “Similarly, the number of people waiting between 1.25 and 1.5 years increased from 86,000 in February 2022 to 115,300 in September 2022, an increase of 34%.”

The number of people waiting more than a year for treatment also rose from 300,000 in February to 410,000 in November, a 36% increase, the IFS said.

Prior to the pandemic, this latter number “was effectively zero”.

The IFS said the fact that such numbers continue to grow “illustrates the broader challenge: while waiting lists are continuing to grow overall, it is not mathematically possible for the NHS to reduce the number of people waiting for all time periods.

“Instead, it can only prioritise reducing some groups, such as those waiting more than two years, while other parts of the waiting list continue to grow.”

The IFS further looked at the ambition to increase treatment volumes to 30% above pre-pandemic levels by 2024/25.

“As it stands, our judgment is that this is highly unlikely to be achieved – not least due to the lingering effects of Covid-19 and other pressures on the system,” it said.

“As a result, waiting lists are – in our view – unlikely to start falling rapidly any time soon. Instead, our central expectation is that waiting lists will more or less flatline over the next year, and fall only gradually from mid-2024.”

The IFS said that for waiting lists to start falling meaningfully this year “as the Prime Minister has all but promised”, one of two things would need to happen.

“One, the NHS achieves a truly remarkable increase in how many patients it manages to treat.

“Or two, the number of people joining the waiting list for treatment stays unexpectedly low – whether because they do not think they need NHS care or because they are unable to access it.”

The report said that, between January and November last year, the NHS actually treated 7% fewer patients from the waiting list than it did over the same period in 2019.

While progress since then has been encouraging, with the NHS treating 1.55 million patients from the waiting list in November 2022 compared with 1.48 million in November 2019, “it remains the case that the NHS has struggled to make any meaningful progress against its headline target of increasing elective activity by 2024/25 to 30% above pre-pandemic levels”.

Max Warner, research economist at the IFS and an author of the report, said: “To its credit, the NHS has made real progress in its efforts to reduce the number of patients waiting a very long time for care, virtually eliminating waits for care of two years or more.

“But efforts to increase treatment volumes have so far been considerably less successful…

‘To turn things around, and deliver on the headline ambition of increasing elective activity to 30% above pre-pandemic levels by 2024/25, would require unprecedented double-digit growth in treatment volumes over the next two years.

“That would be more than three times the growth rate in the five years prior to Covid, and looks increasingly unreachable. As a result, it is likely that the waiting list will flatline rather than fall over the coming year.”

It comes as NHS England said hundreds of thousands more patients will get treatment next year thanks to new surgical hubs.

It estimates 780,000 more surgeries and outpatient appointments will be provided at 37 new surgical hubs, 10 expanded existing hubs and 81 new theatres dedicated to planned care.

Responding to the IFS report, NHS Providers chief executive Sir Julian Hartley said “mounting pressures on acute, ambulance, mental health and community services, such as chronic workforce shortages, could hamper efforts to cut the backlog further if left unchecked”.

He added: “A fully-funded workforce plan from the Government will go a long way to help with this and ensure recovery is sustainable.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “In the biggest crisis in the history of the NHS, Rishi Sunak is threatening universities with fines if they train more doctors. His refusal to negotiate with nurses is prolonging disruptive strikes.

“The longer we give the Conservatives, the longer patients will wait.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
The NHS waiting list is likely to ‘more or less flatline for the next year’, risking the ambitions of the Government and NHS England, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented