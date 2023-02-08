Hands admits May’s elections will be ‘difficult’ for Sunak’s Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hands admits May’s elections will be ‘difficult’ for Sunak’s Tories

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 9.34am
Greg Hands, Conservative Party chairman, leaves after a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London (James Manning/PA)
Greg Hands, Conservative Party chairman, leaves after a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London (James Manning/PA)

New Tory chairman Greg Hands warned the party faced a “difficult” set of local polls in May but said he was focused on building a platform for a general election next year.

In a message to Tory supporters, urging them to become members and help swell the party’s war chest, he said “the next 18 months will see us win or lose the next general election”, in a hint that Rishi Sunak could go to the country in September next year.

Mr Hands also defended the appointment of outspoken MP Lee Anderson as deputy party chairman, saying he was a “great asset” and was someone with “great integrity”.

May’s elections will give an early indication of the scale of the challenge facing Mr Sunak following months of opinion polls giving Labour a clear lead.

Mr Hands told GB News: “It’s not a secret to say that this year’s local elections will be a difficult set of local elections for the party.

“But the important thing is that we do as well as we can and set the platform for a general election next year.”

He told Sky News that the party “is overall in good shape”.

“Membership is improving, the financial position of the party, I think, is improving. I’m definitely up for it. I know Rishi Sunak is up for it.

“We’re really looking forward to taking on Sir Keir Starmer’s unreformed Labour Party and the other parties as well.

“I think the Conservative Party will have a really good story to tell at next year’s general election and we’re definitely looking forward to it.”

The appointment of Mr Anderson, an MP from a so-called Red Wall seat with a tendency to make controversial comments, is seen as an attempt to balance giving the party chairmanship to a previously remain-supporting London MP in Mr Hands.

Mr Anderson has been dubbed “30p Lee” for claiming that meals could be prepared for that sum and suggesting people using food banks could not budget.

In 2021, when the men’s Euro 2020 football tournament was taking place, he vowed to boycott England matches in protest against the players’ anti-racism stance of taking the knee before matches.

Even when Gareth Southgate’s team got to the final, Mr Anderson said he would not tune in, although he admitted he might check the score on his phone.

Mr Hands declined to say whether he backed some of Mr Anderson’s past comments, but told LBC he had not “studied every single pronouncement made by Conservative backbenchers”.

He said he would not comment on things that had been said in the past, but was looking forward to working with Mr Anderson.

Asked if he or the party endorsed those various views, he said: “In terms of things that may or may not have been said in the past, I don’t have encyclopaedic knowledge of what everybody has ever said in the past.”

