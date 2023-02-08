Zelensky pleads for jets as he urges Parliament to provide ‘wings for freedom’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zelensky pleads for jets as he urges Parliament to provide ‘wings for freedom’

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 1.45pm Updated: February 8 2023, 3.14pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses parliamentarians (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses parliamentarians (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the UK and Western allies to provide “wings for freedom” by supplying his air force with advanced jets.

In a surprise visit, Mr Zelensky used an address to Parliament to thank the UK for its steadfast support since Russia invaded.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Sir Lindsay Hoyle holds the helmet of a Ukrainian fighter pilot, presented to him by Mr Zelensky, inscribed with the words: ‘We have freedom, give us wings to protect it’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But, as he presented a Ukrainian fighter ace’s helmet to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, he said more planes were needed to defeat Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, but that is seen as a long-term ambition.

Mr Zelensky said he wanted a coalition of nations to supply planes.

He said: “I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom.”

The Ukrainian president, who will meet the King during his visit, said: “In Britain, the king is an air force pilot and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street with Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said that on his last trip to Parliament two years ago in peacetime, “I thanked you for delicious English tea”, but now he would be “thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes”.

It was only Mr Zelensky’s second time travelling overseas since the Russian invasion, after he held talks in the United States and Poland during a trip in December.

Addressing a packed Westminster Hall, Mr Zelensky told parliamentarians: “We know freedom will win. We know Russia will lose.

“And we really know that the victory will change the world and this will be a change that the world has long needed.

Ukraine invasion graphic
(PA Graphics)

“The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most, I think, the most important victory of our lifetime. It will be a victory over the very idea of the war.”

Ahead of his speech in Parliament, Mr Zelensky visited Downing Street for talks with Mr Sunak.

The Prime Minister promised training for pilots and also Ukrainian marines so they can “mount further offensives”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer staged a show of unity in support of the UK’s backing for Ukraine.

Sir Keir said “Putin and all his cronies must stand at the Hague and face justice” when the war is over.

Mr Sunak said he had discussed the situation with Mr Zelensky and “I’m hopeful we will see the first indictments very shortly” at the International Criminal Court.

The expansion of the UK’s training programme to include jet fighter pilots is significant given Mr Zelensky’s call for Western planes.

The UK has so far refused, arguing that the RAF’s F-35 and Typhoon jets take too long for pilots to train on.

But the announcement by No 10 signals a shift for the future, and officials said that “as part of that long-term capability investment” the UK will work with Ukraine and international allies “to co-ordinate collective support to meet Ukraine’s defensive needs”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 10 Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/PA)

It is part of a two-pronged strategy, offering military kit now to fend off a Russian spring offensive while also preparing Ukraine’s forces for the longer term.

Ukrainian troops are already being trained in the use of Challenger 2 tanks, which are expected to be sent to the country next month.

Mr Sunak will also offer longer-range firepower to help counter Russia’s ability to strike at Ukraine’s towns and energy facilities.

The Prime Minister said: “Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Speaker of the House of Lords Lord McFall welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Westminster Hall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.

“It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson stepped up his call for the UK to provide more equipment – including jets – to Ukraine.

“We have more than 100 Typhoon jets. We have more than 100 Challenger 2 tanks,” he said.

“The best single use for any of these items is to deploy them now for the protection of the Ukrainians – not least because that is how we guarantee our own long-term security.”

The UK also announced a fresh package of sanctions on Russian firms and allies of Mr Putin to coincide with Mr Zelensky’s surprise visit.

CST, a manufacturer of Russian drones, and RT-Komplekt, which produces parts for helicopters used in the war against Ukraine, are among the entities sanctioned.

Five individuals linked to Mr Putin’s luxury residences, including presidential commissioner for entrepreneurs’ rights Boris Titov, and Aerostart owner Viktor Myachin, were also hit with travel bans and asset freezes.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “These new sanctions accelerate the economic pressure on Putin – undermining his war machine to help Ukraine prevail.”

