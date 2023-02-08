Russian disinformation during Ukraine invasion ‘gaining traction but low quality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian disinformation during Ukraine invasion ‘gaining traction but low quality’

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 2.38pm
Undated handout photo courtesy of Arsen Dzodzaev, of a block of flats decimated following a Russian air strike on Dnipro in south-eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian photographer Arsen Dzodzaiev, whose photo of a woman in distress as she sits in the rubble of her own flat has gone viral, has vowed to continue documenting the war, saying “the world should know”. Issue date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.
Undated handout photo courtesy of Arsen Dzodzaev, of a block of flats decimated following a Russian air strike on Dnipro in south-eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian photographer Arsen Dzodzaiev, whose photo of a woman in distress as she sits in the rubble of her own flat has gone viral, has vowed to continue documenting the war, saying "the world should know". Issue date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

Disinformation spread by Russia during their invasion of Ukraine is “gaining traction” but is “low quality activity”, western officials have said.

Officials said content justifying the war produced by disinformation outlets on Facebook has been viewed “more than 1.2 billion times globally”.

One official said messages sent by Russia to the Ukrainian people in an attempt to “break the will to resist” had “absolutely failed on every conceivable measure” as well as only managing a “moderate performance” in its primary goal of “regime security” in their own country.

His words come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the UK, urging Western allies to provide “wings for freedom” by supplying his air force with advanced jets.

Red Square, Moscow and St Basil's Cathedral (Adam Davy/PA)
Red Square, Moscow and St Basil's Cathedral (Adam Davy/PA)

Speaking about the views of Russian people on the invasion of Ukraine, the official said: “We’ve seen that there’s a large middle ground in Russia that is pretty agnostic on the war.

“As the realities of the war drive home, we can only see those who are supporting the war, the minority who are supporting the war, falling further.”

He added: “The next most important audience for the Russian State in this war are Ukrainian audiences, and Russia’s goal here is to break the Ukrainian will to resist.

“It’s absolutely failed on every conceivable measure.

“What we see across Europe, with a couple of exceptions, is people are strong and are being resilient to Russian information manipulation.”

Addressing the use of disinformation tactics by Russia, the official said: “Some of it is gaining traction, and it’s designed to distract audiences from the truth from the atrocities that are taking place in Ukraine and also to fuel conspiracy theories.

“We’ve noted the content justifying the Kremlin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine produced by disinformation outlets on Facebook have been viewed more than 1.2 billion times globally.

“Researchers found 50 pages affiliated with state and non-state actors across the Middle East in North Africa spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda, generating more than 705 million views.

“Now whilst this is a lot of activity, again, I have to state this is low-quality activity.

“They keep trying, they keep adapting their tactics, so we’ll keep trying to get better.

“But as we know, when we see votes in the UN General Assembly, this stuff isn’t perhaps as powerful as the Kremlin would like us to believe.”

