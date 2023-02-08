Zelensky meets the King in ‘truly special’ audience to thank Charles for support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zelensky meets the King in ‘truly special’ audience to thank Charles for support

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 2.58pm
The King holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King has met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time in a “truly special” audience at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Zelensky was dressed in his trademark khaki green military fatigues as he was welcomed to the royal residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Charles greeted the president with wide smile and a warm handshake in the Palace’s 1844 Room.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
The King holding an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

The president is on his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of his country began and in his address to Parliament said he would take the opportunity to thank Charles for the support he had shown Ukraine as the Prince of Wales.

He said meeting the King was a “truly special moment” and referred to Charles’s former military service in the Royal Air Force, saying: “The King is an air force pilot and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king.”

Mr Zelensky told a packed Westminster Hall in an impassioned speech: “Today I will have the honour to be received by His Majesty the King.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, equerry to the King (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“It will be a truly special moment for me, for our country.

“In particular because I will convey to him from all the Ukrainians the words of gratitude for the support His Majesty showed to them when he was still the Prince of Wales.

“I also intend to tell him something I think that is very, very, very important, not only for the future of Ukraine but for the future of Europe

“In Britain, the King is an air force pilot and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king.”

He finished with “God bless Great Britain and long live the King.”

In May 2022, Charles, then the Prince of Wales, spoke out about the “nightmare situation” in Ukraine during a trip to Romania to meet refugees who have fled the war in their homeland.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Prince of Wales meets with members of the Red Cross during his visit to the Ukrainian refugee centre in Bucharest, Romania, last year (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking through an interpreter, the prince told a group of Ukrainian families: “We feel for Ukraine, a nightmare situation. Keep praying.”

In March last year, Charles said the values of democracy were under attack in Ukraine in the “most unconscionable way”.

“In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression,” he said.

Charles has been outspoken in the past about Russian president Vladimir Putin and his annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses parliamentarians in Westminster Hall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He sparked a diplomatic storm in 2014 when he compared Mr Putin to Hitler during a visit to Canada.

He was speaking to Canadian museum volunteer Marianne Ferguson, who told him how her Jewish family fled the Nazi occupation of Danzig at the outset of the Second World War, when he drew a parallel with Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Mr Putin, in a direct message to Charles, publicly branded the comments “unacceptable” and said such remarks were “not what monarchs do”.

As he arrived at the Palace, Mr Zelensky was driven through the gate and across the forecourt into the quadrangle.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Charles meets the president in the 1844 Room (Aaron Chown/PA)

He was greeted at the King’s Door firstly by the King’s equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson.

Lt Col Thompson, dressed in his military uniform with kilt, shook hands with Mr Zelensky before introducing him to Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the King and Queen Consort.

Sir Clive also shook hands with the president before welcoming him inside Buckingham Palace.

The meeting was scheduled to last for 45 minutes.

