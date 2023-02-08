UK sending ‘life-saving’ equipment to Turkey and Syria following earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK sending ‘life-saving’ equipment to Turkey and Syria following earthquake

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 4.00pm
The Foreign Secretary said the UK would co-ordinate its efforts with the Turkish government, UN and international partners (PA)
The Foreign Secretary said the UK would co-ordinate its efforts with the Turkish government, UN and international partners (PA)

The UK is sending “life-saving” equipment to Turkey and Syria following the earthquake which has killed over 11,000 people.

The 7.8 magnitude quake hit southern Turkey in the early hours of Monday, followed by powerful aftershocks, reducing thousands of buildings across the country and northern Syria to rubble as people slept.

The UK Government announced on Wednesday that it was providing thousands of medical kits, tents and blankets to help survivors amid freezing temperatures in both countries.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK is sending life-saving kit to Turkey and Syria.

“This will include vital medical expertise and hygiene kits and also tents and blankets to help people keep warm and sheltered in the terrible freezing conditions they are having to endure on top of the devastation of the earthquakes.

“Our priority is to ensure life-saving assistance is given to those most in need, co-ordinated with the Turkish government, UN and international partners.”

The UK is also sending medics, having already flown a team of 76 search-and-rescue specialists, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and four specially trained dogs to the countries.

Middle East earthquake
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Government’s priority was to ensure life-saving assistance was given to those most in need (Yui Mok/PA)

It comes as officials confirmed 8,574 deaths in Turkey and 2,660 in Syria, bringing the death toll to over 11,000.

Jeremy Smith, manager for the Red Cross’s Middle East division, said the earthquake had created a “nightmare worst-case scenario” in Syria.

He told the PA news agency that since the first hours of the earthquake, Red Cross teams had mobilised ambulances and search and rescue staff and volunteers, and ensured that vital resources were being delivered to those who needed them – including 25,000 heaters, 30,000 blankets, 2,000 tents and more than half-a-million food items so far.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Over 11,000 people have died as a result of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. And that number is sadly rising. And I know many families here in the UK will be anxiously awaiting news.

“I’m sure I speak for the whole House in saying our hearts go out to each and every victim and their families. And we must do all we can to support the rescue and recovery effort.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded: “Can I first join with the honourable member for paying our respects and thoughts to the people of Turkey and Syria, particularly those affected by the earthquake and the first responders who are doing such a valiant job?

“The House will be reassured to know that we are in touch with the Turkish and Syrian authorities and providing all assistance that they have required of us, including 77 search and rescue responders that arrived yesterday and have already begun work.

“And I spoke to the president yesterday to ensure that we are in close communication.”

