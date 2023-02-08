Lib Dems accuse Government of ‘ministerial disinterest’ over dentist ‘crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems accuse Government of ‘ministerial disinterest’ over dentist ‘crisis’

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 5.31pm Updated: February 8 2023, 6.17pm
(Rui Vieria/PA)
(Rui Vieria/PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of “ministerial disinterest” as the Liberal Democrats attempted to declare a crisis in NHS dentistry.

The party used its Holyrood debating time on Wednesday to urge the Scottish Government to reform funding structures for dentistry.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton highlighted Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures which last month showed that just 50.4% of the population had accessed dental treatment within two years – despite 95.4% being registered on the NHS at the end of September.

The figure has been in decline for the past two years, from 52.6% in 2021 and 65.1% in 2020.

Sepsis hospital figures
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton (Lesley Martin/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed to dental practices on Tuesday that the bridging payment, which incentivises dentists to take on more NHS patients, will be extended until October 31.

Speaking during the debate, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “There is a dentistry crisis in Scotland, and it can be felt everywhere.”

Public health minister Maree Todd said there were “undeniable” signs of improvement in NHS dentistry access.

But Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “It is inflicting pain on people up and down the country every single day and yet the Government amendment today would seek to delete that reality from this parliamentary proceeding.

“That is astonishing, again, a cognitive dissonance that we have come well to know from this Government with its head in the sand and the dead hand of ministerial disinterest on things that matter to real people.”

legislation to ban smacking of children
Public health minister Maree Todd (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Todd said more than 1.6 million NHS dentistry examinations had been completed between April and October 2022, and 300,000 courses of treatment took place each month in 2022/23, highlighting the sector’s road to recovery.

She said: “Members will recall that patient access to NHS dental services was severely reduced during the pandemic, a sensible public health precaution required to mitigate the possible transmission of Covid-19 at dental surgeries.

“We are seeing encouraging signs in improving patient access to care. The Scottish Government supported dental practices throughout the pandemic including providing an additional £150 million to maintain the sector, that includes vital financial support payments.

“NHS dental services are on the road to recovery, and I am sure members will wish to share my admiration for NHS dental services as the sector continues to recover.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the minister’s response was “tiresome, self-congratulatory spin”.

“NHS dentistry is in crisis, and this is on the SNP’s watch. Yet when we listen to the minister the message seems to be ‘aren’t we just doing well’ – but this doesn’t wash,” he said.

MSPs voted by 67 to 53 to reject the motion, accepting a Scottish Government amendment that supported the creation of the service.

Labour and Tory amendments to the motion also fell.

