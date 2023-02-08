Sunak and Zelensky meet Ukrainian soldiers training on tanks at Dorset camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak and Zelensky meet Ukrainian soldiers training on tanks at Dorset camp

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 5.58pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have visited Lulworth Camp in Dorset to meet Ukrainian soldiers being trained by the British Army to use Challenger 2 tanks.

After arriving by Chinook helicopter, the two leaders met some of the Ukrainian troops before Mr Zelensky gave a short speech and thanked the Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak then said to the Ukrainian soldiers: “It is a privilege for us to have all of you here and your courage is inspiring to us and the courage of your families is inspiring to us.

“We will be there until the end and you are victorious.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The tank training involves nine instructors from the Royal Tank Regiment and Queen’s Royal Hussars of the Royal Armoured Corps which is based at Tidworth, Wiltshire.

The Ukrainian soldiers are being trained on four to five tanks as well as simulators.

Sergeant James Samson, of the Royal Tank Regiment, said: “It’s really exciting, it’s really good to be delivering training to these guys and hopefully it will make a difference.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Mr Zelensky presents a medal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

After the Ukrainian president presented medals to several of the soldiers, he and Mr Sunak were shown a Challenger 2 simulator.

Mr Sunak asked the Ukrainian soldiers about the simulator: “Is it similar to what you have been used to?”

One of the soldiers replied “it’s quite different” and Mr Zelensky said: “Yes, it’s new.”

At the end of the short visit, the two leaders signed a declaration of unity and shook hands, with Mr Zelensky thanking the Prime Minister.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
The leaders sign a declaration of unity (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The training is based around the MBT Challenger 2 which is the British Army’s main battle tank, and is designed to destroy other tanks.

It has been used by the Army on operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Iraq.

Built in the UK by Vickers Defence Systems, now BAE Systems and Land Armaments, it was designed as a replacement to the Challenger 1 tank in 1986 and has been in service with the British Army since July 1994.

Challenger 2 is used by four armoured regiments, based in the South West of England at Tidworth, Wiltshire, and Bovington, Dorset.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Mr Sunak and Mr Zelensky were told about the training (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Each of the Queen’s Royal Hussars, The King’s Royal Hussars, The Royal Tank Regiment and The Royal Wessex Yeomanry operates 56 Challenger 2 tanks and a similar number of supporting vehicles in tasks such as reconnaissance and ammunition supply.

An Army document about the Challenger 2 states: “With an estimated 60,000 tanks currently in operation with armies across the globe, armour remains a critical component of defence for most countries.

“Challenger 2 remains an immensely capable piece of equipment able to fulfil the wide range of tasks required of it.

“One of its strengths lies in its ability to shock the enemy by placing them under pressure by a rapid and fully committed advance, causing them to break and retreat.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented