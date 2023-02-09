Drop in nursing course applicants sparks concern over recruitment crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Drop in nursing course applicants sparks concern over recruitment crisis

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 12.04am
Ucas said nursing course applications in Scotland have dropped by 24% (PA)
Ucas said nursing course applications in Scotland have dropped by 24% (PA)

Nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland’s NHS recruitment crisis.

University admissions service Ucas said that by the January deadline, 5,070 people had applied to study nursing in Scotland this year, compared to 6,690 in 2022.

The drop of almost a quarter in Scotland is the biggest fall in nursing applicants across the UK.

Applications have fallen by 18% in England, 17% in Northern Ireland and 22% in Wales – an 18% decline overall across the UK since January 2022.

It is the second consecutive year that nursing applicants have decreased across the UK, while in Scotland, applicant numbers have fallen from 7,920 in 2021.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland said the figures are worrying considering the sector has more than 4,600 nurse vacancies.

The application rate could increase in the coming months, however the undergraduate nursing course acceptances fell by 8% in 2022 compared to the previous year, leading senior doctors to raise concern about the trend.

Eileen McKenna, RCN Scotland associate director, said a nursing career must be made more attractive and must include a fair pay increase.

She said: “Nursing is a fantastic career with a huge range of opportunities and I wish all the best to those who are embarking on their nursing journey.

Nurses on hospital ward
There are currently 4,600 registered nurse vacancies in the NHS in Scotland (PA)

“However, it’s very worrying to see these figures going in the wrong direction. Scotland desperately needs more nurses, there are over 4,600 registered nurse vacancies in our NHS alone and a reduction in the number of people applying to study nursing will only add to the workforce crisis.

“The Scottish Government must act now to ensure nursing is seen as an attractive and rewarding career.

“They need to reward today’s experienced staff with a fair pay rise and demonstrate that a career in nursing shouldn’t come with a personal financial sacrifice.

“They need to ensure nursing students have adequate financial support to allow them to prioritise their education and cope with the rising cost of living.”

Last month, the union paused a strike announcement following pay talks with the Scottish Government as negotiations for the 2023/24 Agenda for Change offer continues.

The decline in nursing course applicants could also be linked to the exceptional demand for nurses during the Covid pandemic which caused applications to soar – but the RCN has said the current number is still below pre-pandemic levels.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the figures are “worrying”.

She added: “The Government has also failed to manage the winter crisis in our NHS, causing staff moral distress and risking patient safety.

“Until nursing is properly valued by the Scottish Government, these problems will continue. The SNP must act now to ensure that nursing is still seen as the rewarding career that it has always been.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Funded places on undergraduate nursing and midwifery courses have doubled in the last decade and we would hope to see further applications to these courses up to the deadline, which could be up to an extra 1,000 based on previous years.

“Scotland offers the most generous support package in the UK, with the nursing and midwifery student bursary raised to £10,000, free tuition and support with placement expenses, uniforms, disclosure and health checks.

“I value the dedication and work of every single one of our nurses and that’s why I continue to meet with unions to discuss pay and would encourage the UK Government to follow Scotland’s example and get back round the negotiating table with trade unions and engage in meaningful discussions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
2
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
3
The report into the complaint was revealed today
Humza Yousaf: 5 key points from Care Inspectorate report into complaint against Dundee nursery
4
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
5
Allotment letting agent George McGill by the burnt-out greenhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shock as Dundee allotments targeted by vandals and fireraisers
6
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued
7
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
14
8
Graffiti sprayed outside The McManus in Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene
5
9
Bruadair in Craiglunie Gardens, Moulin, Pitlochry. Image: George Rollo.
Neighbours overturn Pitlochry holiday homes go-ahead thanks to lands tribunal ruling
10
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: 'I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall' says St…
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented