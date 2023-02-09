Zelensky tours Europe after pushing UK for fighter jets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zelensky tours Europe after pushing UK for fighter jets

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 7.12am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday to continue his push for more advanced weapons (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday to continue his push for more advanced weapons (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

Volodymyr Zelensky is touring Europe after calling for fighter jets in the UK to help his country’s struggle against Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian President will join an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday to continue his push for more advanced weapons.

Starting his surprise trip in London on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky used a rousing speech to Parliament to urge the UK and Western allies to provide “wings for freedom”.

Rishi Sunak said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to the question of providing fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said sending warplanes is “part of the conversation” about aid to Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky warned that without supplies, including jets, ammunition and long-range missiles, there is a risk of “stagnation” in the conflict.

Downing Street confirmed that Mr Sunak has asked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to investigate what jets the UK could potentially give.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
The King met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

The UK also announced that it will start training Ukrainian air force pilots as part of a long-term strategy to safeguard Kyiv’s future.

It marked a change in approach, with No 10 previously arguing that it would take too long to train pilots to fly Western fighter planes to have an impact on the war in eastern Europe.

The Russian Embassy in London warned the UK against supplying warplanes, saying Britain would bear responsibility “for another twist of escalation and the ensuing military-political consequences for the European continent and the entire world”.

The United States and other Nato allies have been wary of becoming more involved in the conflict for fear of provoking the Kremlin.

Mr Zelensky’s trip to the UK included talks with Mr Sunak in Downing Street, a meeting with the King at Buckingham Palace, and a visit to Ukrainian armed forces in Dorset where they are being trained to use Challenger 2 tanks.

He then travelled to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, telling a press conference there is “very little time” to provide the weaponry.

He will be flying with Mr Macron to Thursday’s gathering of EU leaders.

It is only his second trip abroad since Moscow’s forces launched their full-scale invasion nearly a year ago.

