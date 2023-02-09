New Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson backs death penalty and clashes with reporter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson backs death penalty and clashes with reporter

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 11.43am
New deputy Conservative Party chairman Lee Anderson (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
New deputy Conservative Party chairman Lee Anderson (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

The newly appointed deputy Conservative Party chairman has backed the return of the death penalty and accused a radio presenter of dishonesty in a combative interview.

Outspoken Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was given the post, working as one of new chairman Greg Hands’s lieutenants in the run-up to the next election, by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Tuesday’s reshuffle.

In an interview with The Spectator magazine a few days before his appointment, Mr Anderson said he would support the UK reintroducing the death penalty.

He said: “Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed.

“You know that, don’t you? 100% success rate.”

He also suggested using Royal Navy frigates to return to France those arriving in small boats across the English Channel.

Migrants arriving unlawfully in Britain should be returned the “same day” to where they came from, he said.

“I’d put them on a Royal Navy frigate or whatever and sail it to Calais, have a stand-off. And they’d just stop coming.”

A former Labour councillor before joining the Tories, Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy since being elected to Westminster in 2019, having criticised food bank users and the England men’s football team for taking the knee in protest at racism.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Migrants coming to Britain on small boats should be sent back the ‘same day’, the MP said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In an interview on Thursday with BBC Radio Nottingham, Mr Anderson became defensive when challenged about being caught asking a friend to pose as an anti-Labour swing voter on the doorstep during the 2019 election campaign.

Mr Anderson refused to reply when asked if he was dishonest. Instead, he asked the reporter 10 times if she had ever lied.

When she said that she had, Mr Anderson said: “So you’re dishonest.”

He has been dubbed “30p Lee” for claiming that meals could be prepared for that sum and suggesting people using food banks could not budget.

Asked if he believes that some working people are having to use food banks, Mr Anderson replied: “No.”

“I will challenge you right now to find a firefighter or a nurse in Ashfield that’s using a food bank,” the MP from the so-called Red Wall seat said.

Mr Anderson also hit out at the press, saying: “They say I’m controversial but it’s the media that stokes controversy by picking up on these sorts of stories.”

He denied that he would be toning down his opinions as a result of his new position, but said many of his “debates will be behind closed doors” now.

“I don’t want to be seen as someone who’s causing problems all the time,” he told TalkTV.

“I believe in collective responsibility.”

An expert on the views of political party members pointed out that many Tories would agree with Mr Anderson’s views on the death penalty.

Professor Tim Bale from Queen Mary University of London said he was “almost certainly speaking for the majority of Conservatives”.

A survey of 1,191 members carried out as part of his work on party membership after the 2019 election found 53% agreed that “for some crimes, the death penalty is the most appropriate sentence”.

But Mr Sunak rejected Mr Anderson’s calls for the return of capital punishment.

“That’s not my view, that’s not the Government’s view,” the Prime Minister told reporters during a visit to Cornwall.

“But we are united in the Conservative Party in wanting to be absolutely relentless in bearing down on crime and making sure people are safe and feel safe.”

Mr Sunak added that the Government had “tightened up sentencing laws for the most violent criminals, they spend longer in prison”.

