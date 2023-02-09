Sunak: Ukraine pilot training is ‘first step’ towards potential supply of jets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak: Ukraine pilot training is ‘first step’ towards potential supply of jets

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 12.06pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky continued his push for European support as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised “we will continue to stand by Ukraine”.

Mr Zelensky addressed the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday in the latest stop on a tour which began with his surprise visit to the UK.

Meanwhile Mr Sunak, who promised further support for Ukraine during the British leg of Mr Zelensky’s visit, said the offer of pilot training was the “first step” which could lead to the eventual supply of fighter planes.

“We’re talking about further support, potentially with aircraft as well,” Mr Sunak said.

“The important first step of that journey is to make sure that we provide the training for Ukrainian pilots to be able to use that very sophisticated equipment.”

The UK will be the first nation to start training Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard aircraft, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been told to investigate which jets the UK could potentially give to Ukraine as it fights invading Russian forces.

Speaking during a visit to Cornwall,  Mr Sunak said he also had “very good conversations” with Mr Zelensky about providing long-range missiles which “are going to make a big difference in the struggle against Russian aggression”.

Mr Wallace, in Rome for talks with Italian counterparts, told the BBC there was no immediate prospect of British jets being sent to Ukraine.

“This is not a simple case of towing an aircraft to the border,” Mr Wallace told the BBC.

“Britain knows what Ukraine needs and is very happy to help in many ways trying to achieve the effect.

“Those same effects can be done, but potentially through a different way – and without taking months, which of course gifting fighter jets would take.”

He also dismissed a suggestion from former prime minister Boris Johnson that the UK could hand over 100 Typhoon jets.

The Russian Embassy in the UK warned against the supply of jets and said that Moscow “will know how to respond to any unfriendly actions by the British side”.

Mr Zelensky’s trip, which has seen stops in the UK, France and Belgium, is only his second overseas tour since the Russian invasion of his country almost a year ago.

He said Ukraine and the European Union are fighting together against Russia – “the most anti-European force” in the world.

And he emphasised his country’s desire to join the bloc: “A Ukraine that is winning is going to be member of the European Union.”

Before his address, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said allies should consider “quickly, as a next step, providing long-range systems” and fighter jets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's head of football operations, Gus MacPherson.
Gus MacPherson: St Johnstone are restoring their stability and Callum Davidson is perfect fit…
Daisy Downie, Dundee fungi fan alongside a 'clicker' from HBO's The Last of Us. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson and HBO/WarnerMedia.
Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash 'The Last of Us'
St John's Academy pupils Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson have been given Courier Gold Stars for their hands-on recycling project. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John's Academy awarded Gold Stars
Alison Bryden and Alasdair Wylie of Birnam to Ballinluig A9 Community Group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dualling the A9: Perthshire residents fear road will never be finished
Courier News - Pwerth - Anita Diori - Crannog Centre Apprentices - CR0022984 - Dunkeld - Picture Shows: The Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore, Dunkeld - Tuesday 11th August 2020 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Scottish Crannog Centre reopening with special love-themed tours for Valentine's week
Embezzler Alison Carlin appeared in a promotional video for her company Gillies and Mackay. Image: YouTube.
Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm
Court artist sketch of Jack Addis (right) and Jeremy Laxton, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
Perthshire former police officer on child abuse sharing charge
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tony Kyriacou/Shutterstock (1109621b) Wartime confectionery 'Ministry of Food' exhibition, Imperial War Museum, London, Britain - 10 Feb 2010 To coincide with the 70th anniversary of rationing in wartime Britain the Imperial War Museum in London has launched it latest exhibition' Ministry of Food'. The exhibition chronicles how British public adapted to a world of food shortages during 14 years of rationing during the 40's and 50's.
Here's what happened when sweet rationing came to a sticky end in Dundee
Doubledykes level crossing
Fife politicians urged to back level crossing closure protest as public meeting announced

Editor's Picks

Most Commented