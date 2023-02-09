Long Covid sufferer in plea over access to booster jabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long Covid sufferer in plea over access to booster jabs

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 12.29pm
MSPs were told long Covid sufferers should automatically be eligible for coronavirus booster jabs (PA)

Long Covid sufferers should automatically be eligible for coronavirus booster vaccines, MSPs have been told.

Michelle Powell Gonzalez, who developed the condition after catching Covid-19 in April 2020, said her age meant she was not given the latest booster jag.

The most recent vaccination campaign offered a booster to those aged 50 and above, in line with guidance from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Younger people were only offered the booster if they were classed as being at greater clinical risk, or if they lived with someone whose immune system is suppressed.

Ms Powell Gonzalez told MSPs: “People with long Covid are not on the list for getting the boosters.”

She set up the Long Covid Support Group Scotland in October 2020, providing online support for sufferers.

Giving evidence to members of Holyrood’s Covid-19 Recovery Committee, she said: “I wanted to get the booster before Christmas last year and I am not old enough to get the booster yet.

“I have been severely affected by Covid for the last three years, I am disabled from Covid, and I cannot get the Covid booster.

“I think people with long Covid should be offered the booster every single year, or however many times doctors see fit, as a standard practice.”

She made the plea as other long Covid campaigners told how those with the condition can be dismissed when they seek help

Ian Mullen, of Covid Action Scotland, said some sufferers have to endure “silly comments that ‘it’s just the flu or a bad cold’”.

He told the committee: “There are individuals that just do not believe that Covid exists.”

Sammie Mcfarland, the chief executive and founder of Long Covid Kids, said parents whose children have the condition are told they are suffering from anxiety as it “is not possible for your child to have long Covid because children don’t get it”.

She added: “What happens is those care givers eventually stop trying to go and get support because it is so crushing and so demoralising and emotional, and the detrimental effect on the child and the care giver outweighs any benefit from trying to seek help.”

Stuart McIver of Long Covid Scotland told the committee: “I’ve witnessed some horrific abuse of long Covid sufferers online where people have been attacked for having long Covid.

“For some reason long Covid seems fair game whereas cancer and other illnesses aren’t.”

He told how anxiety is “regularly cited as an issue” by those who have long Covid, as Mr Mullen warned such problems could see Scotland facing a possible “pandemic” of mental health issues amongst those with long Covid.

He said: “We could possibly be heading towards a pandemic of mental health issues and that is not getting addressed.

“I am not aware of any advice or guidance that is being looked at seriously that involves long Covid sufferers and their mental health issues.”

Figures published earlier this month revealed there are now more than 90,000 Scots living with the condition.

Data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that of the 94,000 long Covid sufferers, 13,000 said their life had been severely impacted by the condition.

