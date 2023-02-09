Britons in Turkey plead with friends and family in UK for earthquake donations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Britons in Turkey plead with friends and family in UK for earthquake donations

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 1.09pm
Debs Handy has been helping to co-ordinate a donation effort for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey (Debs Handy and Oznur Goktas)
Debs Handy has been helping to co-ordinate a donation effort for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey (Debs Handy and Oznur Goktas)

A Briton who lives in Turkey has pleaded with people in the UK to send money directly to people they know in the earthquake-hit country, saying of survivors “they can’t wait a week, they’re sleeping in their cars”.

The death toll from the earthquake and its aftershocks in Turkey and Syria now exceeds 16,000, with tens of thousands of people thought to have lost their homes and around 60,000 injured.

Debs Handy, 59, moved to Turkey in 2020 from the UK having previously lived in Chichester.

Now living in Calis, Fethiye, in south-west Turkey, with her husband, she and other expats have been gathering donations for people who work in Fethiye’s hospitality industry who have family in areas impacted by the earthquake.

Donations for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey
Donations for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey (Oznur Goktas)

“Everyone’s going through their wardrobes, they’re going through anything they have spare,” Ms Handy told the PA news agency.

“We’re asking friends and family in the UK to send us money – we’ll go shopping on their behalf, because it gets here now then.

“It’s great what the UK are doing… but they need the help now, today. They can’t wait a week, they’re sleeping in their cars.”

Oznur Goktas, 52, from Istanbul, owns a restaurant and hotel with her husband in Fethiye and has been co-ordinating a donation effort for members of her staff past and present who have family in areas such as Adiyaman.

She said that areas far from cities need more help, and described the Britons who have helped as “amazing people”.

“I started maybe three or four days ago, I put it in my Facebook we need to help,” she told PA.

“You can’t believe it, how we collect all this stuff for these earthquake areas.

“Amazing people, they are all amazing. I cried yesterday. So nice, you can’t believe it.”

Oznur Goktas owns a restaurant and hotel with her husband in Fethiye and has been coordinating a donation effort for members of her staff past and present
Oznur Goktas owns a restaurant and hotel with her husband in Fethiye and has been co-ordinating a donation effort for members of her staff past and present (Oznur Goktas)

Around 70 members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team have arrived in Turkey to assist with the search operation as the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake continued to rise.

The team of volunteers, which included firefighters, medics, engineers and vets, was joined by crews from at least 24 countries.

Ms Handy said she has been shopping for donations such as non-perishable goods, sanitary pads, nappies, baby food, clothes blankets and heaters.

She said “virtually every building has come down” in one chef’s village, while another staff member has not heard from his family.

“We felt it, wardrobes, doors rattling, but we’re used to earthquakes,” she said. “We had one the week before as well, but nothing on this scale.

“You know in Turkey it’s coming, we’re all prepared for it, we all go through training given to us by the Turkish local authorities.”

Debs Handy has been helping to coordinate a donation effort for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey
Debs Handy has been helping to co-ordinate a donation effort for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey (Debs Handy and Oznur Goktas)

She also praised the response from expats as well as locals, saying “the Turkish people are mind-blowingly generous” and pleaded with people in the UK to donate through anyone they know in Turkey.

“There were 30 people today sorting (donations), getting it on that truck to go,” she said.

“Every expat has brought a bag of either food, water, blankets, clothing. We’re all galvanising our friends and family in the UK to send us money so we can go shopping on their behalf.

“Please give, if you don’t know anyone in Turkey just keep giving in the UK, it will still be needed – but if you know someone in Turkey get the money over here, tell them to go shopping for you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from James McPake press conference. including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow
Debs Handy has been helping to co-ordinate a donation effort for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey (Debs Handy and Oznur Goktas)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties'
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
A gritter on the A9 south of Perth.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9
The Jobcentre on West Marketgait. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close
woman's hands writing an envelope, shot from above
LYNNE HOGGAN: Handwritten letter reminded me of what we've lost
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented