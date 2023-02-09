PM flew from London to Cornwall despite being in south west night before

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM flew from London to Cornwall despite being in south west night before

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 1.27pm Updated: February 9 2023, 3.21pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrive for a press conference at an army camp, in Lulworth, Dorset UPeter Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrive for a press conference at an army camp, in Lulworth, Dorset UPeter Nicholls/PA)

Rishi Sunak flew from London to Cornwall despite being in the south west for a press conference the night before.

Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister and his wife, Akshata Murty, used a plane to travel on Thursday morning for a visit at 9am to a family hub in St Austell.

The Conservative Party leader had been at Lulworth Camp in Dorset on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where they met Ukrainian armed forces personnel being trained in Britain.

The pair then held a press conference together, which went on past 6pm.

Lulworth Camp is approximately a three-hour drive from St Austell.

But No 10 said Mr Sunak opted not to stay in the south west of England overnight, instead travelling by helicopter back to London.

He and his wife then used air travel to head down for their Cornish appointment the following morning.

The Liberal Democrats accused the Prime Minister of wasting public money on “expensive private helicopters and jets” and questioned why he did not stay overnight in the south west.

The PA news agency understands the Prime Minister came back to Downing Street on Wednesday evening to attend meetings late on.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, when asked about how Mr Sunak travelled to Cornwall, said: “He flew down this morning. I can’t say how he is getting back.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Cornwall
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty attend a parenting workshop during a visit to a family hub in St Austell, central Cornwall (Ben Stansall/PA)

Mr Sunak has previously come in for criticism for shunning train travel to get around the country and instead preferring to use private jets.

Last month, he took a 28-minute flight across England to jet from Blackpool to Darlington, having already that morning taken a 41-minute trip from London to the Lancashire resort.

They were the latest in a series of short trips by air for the Prime Minister, having gone by plane to both Leeds and Scotland a week before.

Wera Hobhouse MP, the Lib Dem climate change spokeswoman, said: “Surely it would have been more convenient for the Prime Minister to stay in Dorset overnight and head onwards to Cornwall in the morning?

“Instead Rishi Sunak chose to waste taxpayer money on expensive private helicopters and jets.

“Since taking on the premiership, Sunak has played a reckless game with CO2 emissions and rendered any green targets pledged by his government as laughable.

“He should not be above using trains to get to and from his commitments, this is just more proof that Sunak is totally out of touch and taking voters for granted.”

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said: “The Prime Minister seems incapable of understanding just how damaging his personal addiction to flying such short distances so regularly is to his Government’s stated aim of tackling the climate crisis.

“Private jets are up to 14 times more polluting than commercial flights and 50 times more polluting than taking a train.

“He should be showing some leadership in reducing his carbon footprint, instead he is insulting everyone who is trying to do their bit for the environment.”

