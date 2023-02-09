Expats in Turkey urge those at home to send money as UK begins relief effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Expats in Turkey urge those at home to send money as UK begins relief effort

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 2.16pm
A collapsed building in Sanliurfa, Turkey, after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake (PA)
A collapsed building in Sanliurfa, Turkey, after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake (PA)

Britons in Turkey have urged people back home to send money as volunteers from the UK began rescuing people from the rubble left by the “brutal” earthquake.

Firefighters from across the UK have joined the International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR) to begin rescuing those who became trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake hit on Monday – as the death toll passed 19,000.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), told a press conference millions of people in Turkey and Syria are in “desperate need” of aid.

The Prime Minister said the Government will match £5 million in funds raised through an appeal to help the rescue and relief effort in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Debs Handy, 59, moved to Turkey in 2020 and said she was “galvanising our friends and family in the UK to send us money” so they could go shopping on behalf of those left “sleeping in cars”.

She told the PA news agency: “Every expat has brought a bag of either food, water, blankets, clothing.

“We’re all galvanising our friends and family in the UK to send us money so we can go shopping on their behalf.

“Please give, if you don’t know anyone in Turkey just keep giving in the UK, it will still be needed – but if you know someone in Turkey get the money over here, tell them to go shopping for you.”

Middle East earthquake
Debs Handy, a Briton living in Turkey, has pleaded with people in the UK to send money (Debs Handy/PA)

More than 70 ISAR-UK volunteers are currently taking part in the rescue effort, and on Thursday, they tweeted to say they had recently managed to rescue two women, aged 60 and 90, from the rubble.

However, smaller search crews have spoken of a “frustrating” delay in flying out to help.

Martin Phillips, who volunteers with Wiltshire-based Serve On, said he was part of a 13-strong team flying out to Turkey from London Stansted airport on Thursday to assist with the rescue effort.

Speaking about the delay, he told PA: “It is frustrating. It’s nobody’s fault as such – the Turkish authorities wanted medium and heavy teams in first.

“So we’ve we’ve had to wait a little while.

“Normally, the light teams get in first and lay the pathway for the bigger teams coming in.

“That’s not how it’s worked this time, but that’s for others to decide whether that was a way forward or whether it was better for light teams to come in.

“We just put in our applications, told people what we can do and we’ve been pushing to get in – now we can.”

Middle East earthquake
A sniffer dog and some of the 12 London Fire Brigade members from International Search and Rescue (ISAR) who are joining the UK-wide team travelling to Turkey (London Fire Brigade/PA)

The first 7.8-magnitude quake hit the Turkish city of Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, reducing thousands of homes and buildings across the south of the country and northern Syria to rubble as people slept.

A series of aftershocks has left tens of thousands injured and survivors are feared trapped under thousands of collapsed buildings.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said the department’s Crisis Response Hub is working to support at least 35 Britons caught up in the disaster – including three who were missing.

When asked how he would encourage Brits who might be struggling with the cost of living to donate to the appeal, Mr Saeed emphasised the “brutal” impact of the earthquake on people’s lives.

He said: “We have got to position ourselves in the situation these families find themselves in.

“Their lives have been brutally turned upside down, they’ve lost family members, they’ve potentially lost their jobs, schools have been destroyed, hospitals have been destroyed.

“They have lost all their possessions and they are now reliant on the support of other people so whatever we can give, however small it is, is going to go a long way to helping those families.

“I am sure if we found ourselves in their position we would hope and expect that others around the globe would want to reach out to help us.”

Relief efforts have been hampered by damaged infrastructure, freezing winter temperatures and limited medical facilities.

Serve On is part of the European Association of Civil Protection Voluntary Teams, and Mr Phillips said fellow crews from across Europe had told them it was “chaos”.

He said: “They’re feeding back to us a picture of what it’s like – it sounds like the usual chaos.

“You can’t have a disaster on this scale without everything falling over and being in a mess and it takes time to unravel that.”

The Syrian volunteer organisation, White Helmets, said “time is running out” as “hundreds of families” remained trapped under the rubble.

In a tweet, they said: “We are at a critical point. Time is running out, hundreds of families are still stuck under the rubble.

“Every second means saving a life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from James McPake press conference. including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after woman died choking on marshmallow
A collapsed building in Sanliurfa, Turkey, after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison
Ground preparation work at the site on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley's Mill site in Dundee
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council finance chief shares fears on future funding of 'statutory duties'
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
A gritter on the A9 south of Perth.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9
The Jobcentre on West Marketgait. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close
woman's hands writing an envelope, shot from above
LYNNE HOGGAN: Handwritten letter reminded me of what we've lost
Former Dundee minister and Perth and Kinross councillor Alan Livingstone.
Dundee minister and former Perth councillor Alan Livingstone dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented