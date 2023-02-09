Threat of recession remains a concern ahead of the release of GDP figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Threat of recession remains a concern ahead of the release of GDP figures

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 3.34pm
The Bank of England expects the UK to have narrowly avoided recession in 2022, but enter one this year (Toby Melville/PA)
The Bank of England expects the UK to have narrowly avoided recession in 2022, but enter one this year (Toby Melville/PA)

Politicians and policy makers will find out on Friday if the UK managed to pull off a double escape from recession last year.

Experts are currently forecasting that gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged in the last quarter of 2022, with growth hitting 0.0%.

If that comes true, or if GDP rises, then the UK will have narrowly avoided a recession for the second time in a year.

A country is considered to be in recession of GDP shrinks for two quarters in a row. Third-quarter GDP fell by 0.3%, so any fourth-quarter fall would bring recession to the UK.

The country was spared a recession earlier in the year when the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revised its GDP figures for the second quarter.

The ONS had initially estimated a 0.1% fall in GDP between April and June, but this was later revised to a rise of 0.2%.

Samuel Tombs at research outfit Pantheon Economics said he thinks that GDP hit 0.0% growth in the last three months of 2022.

“Heavy snow in mid-December appears to have hit retail sales and construction output. In addition, the hospitality sector struggled during December’s rail strikes,” he said in a note released this week.

“Meanwhile, surveys suggest that manufacturing output continued to fall.”

But even if the UK managed to escape recession again last year, it looks set to fall into recession some time in 2023.

The Bank of England, last week, predicted that the UK economy would shrink in each of the four quarters this year.

That said, the forecasts are for GDP to shrink by so little each quarter, that even a small shift could wreck the predictions.

Earlier this week, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said it expects the UK to avoid a protracted recession this year.

However, high inflation means it will still “feel like a recession” at least for seven million of the poorest households, NIESR said.

According to the think tank, about one in four will be “unable to meet in full their planned energy and food bills from their post-tax income,” in the 2023-24 financial year. That is an increase from one in five the year before.

