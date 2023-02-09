Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 5.48pm
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said ‘nothing is ever a given’ when asked about the future of the steel industry (PA)
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said 'nothing is ever a given' when asked about the future of the steel industry (PA)

The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.

Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”

In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.

Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at what exactly has been going on with steel from a business perspective and an industry perspective”.

Labour seized on Ms Badenoch’s comments about the sector’s future, saying the Conservative minister was “out of touch”.

Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberavon, home to the country’s biggest steelworks, called on the Business Secretary to apologise to steelwork businesses and communities.

But Downing Street defended Ms Badenoch, arguing that the quote being criticised did not reflect the entirety of her sentiments on the steel industry.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “As you’ve seen from her full quote, she made clear that we recognise the importance that steel plays in the economy.

“She said we are working across Whitehall; having the policy sit in one department makes a difference; she wants to look at it both from the international trade perspective, as she has done before, and look at what is going on domestically.”

The spokesman said ministers were “committed to securing a decarbonised, sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel sector”.

Labour shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Comments like this show how out of touch and lacking in ambition the Conservatives are for British industry.

Kemi Badenoch
Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Steel is integral to the net-zero transition, our national security and manufacturing base as well as being the bedrock of many communities across the UK.

“Labour will partner with the steel industry to deliver green steel and keep jobs in the UK for decades to come.”

Mr Kinnock, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Steel, said: “In this turbulent world, we cannot rely on importing steel from countries that do not have Britain’s best interests at heart.

“Kemi Badenoch is a Brexit supporter, but she clearly doesn’t believe in strengthening Britain’s ability to stand on its own two feet, given that failing to support Britain’s steel industry would be a hammer blow to our sovereign capability.

“Her words are also a kick in the teeth for firms determined to transition to green steel, and for the tens of thousands of steelworkers, their families and communities who are reliant on these well-paid, meaningful jobs.

“She should withdraw this comment and apologise to the steelworkers who rightly expect the Business Secretary to be fighting their corner, rather than actively undermining their proud commitment to this critically important foundation industry.”

The row follows a recent intervention by the UK Government to save jobs at a British Steel plant in Scunthorpe.

Business minister Nusrat Ghani criticised the timing of the announcement, which is said to potentially impact 800 jobs at the factory, telling MPs last week that a “generous package of support” is under discussion with the Chinese-owned manufacturing company.

The company, owned by the Chinese Jingye Group, plans to cut hundreds of jobs in plans to close its coke ovens in Scunthorpe, and will “optimise” several hundred more, a union source has said.

British Steel employs about 4,000 people across the UK.

