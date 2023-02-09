UK aid worker helping earthquake relief effort ‘never seen such destruction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK aid worker helping earthquake relief effort ‘never seen such destruction’

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 6.14pm
The earthquake has caused massive devastation (@mehmetyetim63/PA)
The earthquake has caused massive devastation (@mehmetyetim63/PA)

A British aid worker said he has never experienced “this level of suffering, death and destruction” following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Atiqur Rahman, who works as head of development for the Global Relief Trust, told the PA news agency he was in Syria when the 7.8 magnitude quake hit and said he thought a “high-speed train was going past the building”.

After hearing the situation in the Turkish city of Antakya was worse, his team drove there to find his colleagues based in the area had all lost their homes – with one fatally crushed by the rubble.

Mr Rahman has urged people to donate something to the relief effort “for the sake of humanity”.

“Our team in Antakya… every single one of them lost their homes,” he said.

“Unfortunately our HR officer in Turkey was crushed to death.

“We were actually thinking his whole family passed away but we found two of his sons today.

“But we are still looking for their mother and one of the daughters.”

Mr Rahman, from Stoke-on-Trent, has since flown back to the UK as he lost everything in the earthquake.

“The building got destroyed. I’ve been wearing wet clothes for the past four days, so I’ve got them on,” he said.

Describing what the situation in Turkey was like when he arrived, Mr Rahman said: “Compared to everything that I’ve seen, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything at this level of suffering, death and destruction.

Atiqur Rahman
British aid worker Atiqur Rahman said he has never seen such ‘destruction’ (Atiqur Rahman/PA)

“The scary thing is it took 90 seconds.

“I’ve experienced earthquakes before but nothing like this.

“I’ve seen so much suffering – children, elderly people, ordinary people, who woke up or didn’t wake up because they were crushed to death.”

Speaking about his initial experience of the earthquake while he was in Syria, Mr Rahman said: “When I woke up it was like a high-speed train that was going past the building.

“Then I thought, because I was inside Syria, is there an air strike, and immediately waited for the sound of an explosion.

“It wasn’t until probably about 10 to 15 seconds into it that I realised this was an earthquake.”

Urging people to donate money, Mr Rahman said: “No-one is saying donate thousands of pounds but donate something – be involved for the sake of humanity.

“These are ordinary people – some of these people have fled their homes, from bombings and war and conflict and that little bit of tranquillity they had has now been ruined even further.

“They were in the process of trying to rebuild their lives and now it’s just been taken away from them all over again.”

Mr Rahman said he did not tell his mother he was in Syria when the earthquake hit so she did not have a “panic attack”.

Asked if he would go back to help the relief effort again, Mr Rahman added: “It’s something that, as emotionally drained as you are, you can’t walk away from.

“This is part of my job, part of my life and we’ll continue to be there for as long as needed.”

The earthquake has caused massive devastation (@mehmetyetim63/PA)
