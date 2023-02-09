Daniel Craig appeals for donations to help earthquake victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daniel Craig appeals for donations to help earthquake victims

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 7.26pm Updated: February 9 2023, 10.45pm
Daniel Craig is urging people to donate to disaster relief efforts (Suzan Moore/PA)
Daniel Craig will star in TV adverts telling the public they “can and must” help in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The former James Bond actor, 54, will urge Britons to donate to those “in desperate need of life-saving support” in adverts which will be shown after the ITV evening news.

He is lending his support to the Disasters and Emergencies Committee (DEC), which is co-ordinating a joint fundraising appeal by 14 British humanitarian charities, after the earthquakes on Monday.

The actor will say: “Millions of the Syrian families affected now had already been forced to flee their homes due to years of brutal conflict there.

“And even for those miraculously saved, what do their futures hold?

“They are in desperate need of life-saving support from around the world. Their own homes are no longer safe.

“The Disasters Emergency Committee charities and local partners are on the ground, but urgently need more resources to respond to a disaster of this incredible scale.”

Belgravia Photocall – London
Tamsin Greig is asking for donations from the public for the DEC (Ian West/PA)

Actress Tamsin Greig will appear in a similar film to be shown on the BBC while Sir Michael Palin and the Rev Richard Coles are voicing audio clips to be broadcast on Friday.

The Government is matching all donations made by the public to the DEC appeal to a total value of £5 million.

The DEC said it expects humanitarian needs to grow in the coming days, with access to shelter, clean water and warmth all potential issues.

For more details on how to donate visit www.dec.org.uk.

