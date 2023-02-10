Relaxation of rules on outdoor seating expected from end of March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Relaxation of rules on outdoor seating expected from end of March

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 11.25am
The changes mean planning permission will not be needed for cafes, pubs and restaurants to put seating outside (PA)
The changes mean planning permission will not be needed for cafes, pubs and restaurants to put seating outside (PA)

Cafes, bars and restaurants will be able to put tables and chairs on the pavement outside their premises without first obtaining planning permission, under changes expected to come in next month.

Business leaders have welcomed the relaxation of the rules – which is likely to be approved by MSPs – with the Scottish Retail Consortium saying it could “give people a little more reason to spend time and money on our high streets”.

Other measures likely to come in from March 31 include a relaxation of planning rules for converting some properties into cafes, restaurants or small-scale offices, along with measures to make the installation of larger electric vehicle charging equipment in car parks easier.

The changes have all been backed in a consultation carried out by the Scottish Government.

But councils will retain powers to prevent and deal with obstructions which make it difficult for people such as wheelchair users or families with young children in pushchairs to access the pavements safely.

Planning minister Tom Arthur said the new measures will support businesses in Scotland’s town and city centres.

He said: “More flexible use of outdoor space can help the hospitality industry recover from the pandemic and cost crisis, while making city and town centres more attractive and welcoming.

“The important safeguards for councils seek to ensure that no-one should be prevented from using pavements and visiting town and city centres safely.

“A more streamlined approach to changes of use can help businesses respond more rapidly to shifting circumstances, support reuse of vacant premises and encourage the return of workers and shoppers to our town and city centres.

“Simplifying planning rules for electric vehicle chargers will support the rollout of infrastructure across Scotland as part of our commitment to tackling climate change and making Scotland a net-zero nation.

“These measures will help deliver our ambition to create a fairer, greener and wealthier Scotland, by making places more attractive for people to live, work and visit.”

Retail leaders welcomed the measures, with David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, saying: “These new flexibilities on outdoor seating are encouraging and should allow eateries to get on and do what they do best – serving customers.

“Hopefully, they will give people a little more reason to spend time and money on our high streets and inject more vitality into our town and city centres.

“This is especially important at a time when footfall remains below pre-pandemic levels and one in six stores still lies vacant.”

