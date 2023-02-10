DUP under mounting pressure to drop Assembly veto to let organ donor law pass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
DUP under mounting pressure to drop Assembly veto to let organ donor law pass

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 11.36am Updated: February 10 2023, 12.52pm
Six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann outside Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, after he and his family met with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to discuss delays implementing new organ donation laws in the region (Liam McBurney/PA)
The DUP is facing mounting calls to drop its block on the Stormont Assembly sitting so that a stalled organ donation law can be implemented in Northern Ireland.

The planned law, named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, who is waiting a heart transplant, has become a touchstone issue in the political debate around the powersharing impasse at Stormont.

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated on Friday that his party would not return to Stormont unless issues of concern around the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved and accused the UK Government of using the issue as “blackmail”.

In addition, Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey has written to all MLAs to inform them that the regulations to allow the Assembly the implement the legislation at a single sitting have not currently been laid.

The opt-out donation system was passed by MLAs last year but the secondary legislation required to implement it cannot be approved in the Assembly due to the current political stalemate.

Organ donation legislation
Seph Ni Mheallain with her six-year-old son Daithi MacGabhann at Hillsborough Castle for a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is preventing the functioning of both the Assembly and the ministerial executive in protest at the post-Brexit protocol.

Only the Assembly would need to be up and running to pass the regulations required to implement the opt-out organ donation system.

Daithi underwent another heart procedure in England this week.
On Friday, his father Mairtin MacGabhann implored the region’s politicians to do all they could to get the law implemented.

“We’ve just got this get this done. Come on,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“Daithi deserves it. The organ donation and transplantation community deserve it.

“I’ve said it before, it’s much more than Daithi’s Law, it’s the beacon of hope.

“It’s the hope that the transplantation and organ donation community here, we just need a wee bit of hope at the moment.”

On Thursday, former DUP first minister Paul Givan said the party would meet on Monday to consider its position.

The issue is expected to come to a head next week as Sinn Fein has initiated a motion to recall the Assembly in an attempt to get a new Speaker elected.

Several previous recalls of the Assembly have all ended in failure due to the DUP’s stance on preventing the election of a Speaker.

“We’ll be having a group meeting on Monday morning and we’ll take a position as to the approach that we take,” Mr Givan told the BBC’s The View programme.

Brexit
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has urged Westminister to deal with the organ donation legislation (Brian Lawless/PA)

But party leader Sir Jeffrey said on Friday that the issue could be dealt with at Westminster with an amendment he has introduced to the Executive Formation Bill.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has raised concerns that this route would take longer and might prove difficult. It is unclear whether the scope of the Executive Formation Bill would be wide enough to permit the addition of such an amendment.

Sir Jeffrey said: “The Government has had more than two years to deal with the protocol.

“The fact that the imposition of the protocol has caused the collapse of devolved government was entirely predictable.

“There will be no return to devolved government until the protocol is dealt with decisively and we have arrangements that unionists, as well as nationalists, can support.

“Parliament is sovereign and has responsibility for Northern Ireland in the absence of devolution.

“I have written to the Secretary of State and indicated I will table an amendment in Westminster on 22 February to enable the completion of Daithi’s Law by the springtime as originally planned.”

The opt-out system would mean people in Northern Ireland would be presumed to be donors, unless they take a decision to opt out. It is being implemented to increase donation rates in the region.

While the Government has been urged to pass the legislation at Westminster, Mr Heaton-Harris wrote to all the Stormont parties on Thursday insisting the return of the Assembly was the “quickest, most straightforward” path to pass the law.

He told politicians in a letter that they could progress the legislation in a single Assembly sitting by electing a Speaker, and without the need to nominate a First Minister and deputy First Minister and reform the executive.

Coronavirus – Tue Mar 23, 2021
Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Alex Maskey said no recall motion had yet been submitted (Liam McBurney/PA)

But in his letter to MLAs, Mr Maskey said the issue was one of “timing and choreography”.

He said: “If the relevant secondary legislation was laid, it is theoretically possible for any recall notice to include firstly the election of a Speaker and Deputy Speakers, and then a motion citing the relevant regulations and seeking their approval.

“At this stage, the regulations have not yet been laid and therefore do not formally exist for the Assembly to approve at a recalled sitting, whether or not a Speaker and Deputy Speakers were elected.

“I also understand that the order has not yet been laid to commence the Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 Act.

“The Act would have to be commenced before the regulations could be laid.”

Mr Maskey also said that no recall petition for the Assembly has yet been submitted.

Northern Ireland Affairs Committee
Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who is chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, has criticised the failure to pass organ donation laws at Stormont (Brian Lawless/PA

On Friday, the chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Simon Hoare heavily criticised the ongoing failure to pass the laws at Stormont.

“It’s appalling. It’s a dereliction of duty and it is political self-service rather than public service,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“What Daithi’s father is asking for, it is not exceptional, what he is asking for is proper functioning politics to deliver some health outcomes.

“That is a perfectly legitimate expectation for the general public to have of elected politicians.

“Health matters are devolved, perfectly properly should be dealt with in Stormont.

“The negotiations (over the Northern Ireland Protocol) are ongoing between the Foreign Office, not a devolved issue.

“So my prayer is that the parties will listen to a father’s voice, will come together next week to elect a Speaker and to start to deliver on the modest and legitimate aspirations of the people of Northern Ireland.

“The decision to press the pause button is now starting to hurt people in real everyday lives. Now is not a time for politicians to sit on the sidelines twiddling their thumbs.”

