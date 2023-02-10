Appeal to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria raises £32m in 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Appeal to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria raises £32m in 24 hours

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 11.54am Updated: February 10 2023, 12.03pm
A building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, which was destroyed by the earthquake (Ahmet Akpolat/DIA via AP)
A building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, which was destroyed by the earthquake (Ahmet Akpolat/DIA via AP)

An appeal to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has raised more than £30 million in just 24 hours.

Donations from the King and Queen Consort, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, helped the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) fund soar to £32.9 million, including £5 million from the Government in matched funding.

The DEC’s appeal is helping 14 British charities respond to a natural disaster that has killed more than 21,000 people and injured thousands more.

Salah Saeed, its chief executive, called for the public to keep up the momentum to ensure the charities can do more to help those in need.

“I am tremendously grateful to all the people who have already donated to the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal,” he said.

“The stories we are now hearing from the survivors who have managed to escape the ruins of flattened and crumpled buildings without shoes and coats in the depths of winter are desperately sad.”

He added: “But we can do more with your donations. If you are able – please help.”

Charities including Oxfam, Islamic Relief and the International Rescue Committee are among those working on the ground to find people trapped in rubble and support survivors.

Cabinet meeting
Andrew Mitchell said the extraordinary sum was testament to the kindness of ordinary people (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Saeed said: “Thousands of buildings, including hospitals and schools, have collapsed and infrastructure has been badly damaged.

“Four days after the first earthquake struck while people slept, the focus is turning to the growing humanitarian needs of the 17 million people in the affected area.

“Many people have been left without shelter in freezing winter conditions, and food and clean water is needed.”

The DEC told the PA news agency on Thursday that it believes millions have been affected by the earthquake and that recovery efforts will take years.

Glass Onion Photocall – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Daniel Craig made an appeal on behalf of the fund (James Manning/PA)

Andrew Mitchell, the development minister, said the “extraordinary” sum raised so far was testament to the “kindness” of ordinary people.

He said: “It is thanks to the generosity and compassion of the British people that the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal has reached within a matter of hours the extraordinary total of £32.9 million, which includes £5 million of match funding from the British taxpayer.

“This would not have been possible without the kindness and support of the British people. Thank you.”

The announcement follows pleas made on TV and radio by Daniel Craig, Tamsin Greig and Sir Michael Palin on Thursday evening.

James Bond actor Craig said: “The pictures and stories coming out of Turkey and Syria are horrifying. Thousands have died or been trapped in rubble, with many suffering life-changing injuries and countless more losing loved ones.

“People’s homes and belongings have been destroyed, leaving them without shelter in freezing winter conditions, and those buildings still standing are at risk of collapse. Access to clean water is difficult, bringing the risk of cholera and other diseases.

“Emergency responders and aid workers desperately need your donations to help with the rescue efforts and to ease some of this suffering. Even a small amount will make a huge difference – providing a warm blanket or a hot meal. Please give whatever you can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
2
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
5
Laura Stephen's wedding dress was burned when Blair's Laundry went up in flames
Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in…
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
7
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
8
Embezzler Alison Carlin appeared in a promotional video for her company Gillies and Mackay. Image: YouTube.
Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm
9
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow
10
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee

More from The Courier

Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen after sealing their place in the final. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy Final: Venue, TV details and kick-off time revealed for Raith Rovers…
Perth Harbour.
Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes
Financial help has become available for Dundee households suffering from fuel poverty. Image: Shutterstock
How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty
One of The Mantuary's free haircut vouchers in Dundee. Image: The Mantuary
Haircut100: Dundee barber hides vouchers for 100 free haircuts across city
The overnight roadworks will be in place for a fortnight. Image: Google
Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth in January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth's Chinese New Year event
Neil Stewart's Route Map illustrates his journey through Scotland. Image: Neil Stewart.
What's On: Scottish Artist Neil Stewart's exhibition Narrative Arks marries printmaking and sound
Charlie Dore, right, is joined on her latest album and tour by long-time cohort Julian Littman.
GIG GUIDE: Charlie Dore brings her folk-pop to Scotland
Drug syringe and cooked heroin; Shutterstock ID 407842942; purchase_order: ; job:
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk

Editor's Picks

Most Commented