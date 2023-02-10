Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship visits Belfast ahead of support vessels contract work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship visits Belfast ahead of support vessels contract work

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 2.58pm
RFA Tidesurge captain Karl Woodfield said the fleet had a long history of ship building in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)
RFA Tidesurge captain Karl Woodfield said the fleet had a long history of ship building in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)

One of the newest Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) ships is visiting Belfast to help with planning for the building of new support vessels in the city.

Hundreds of new jobs are set to be created to build the three RFA ships at the Harland and Wolff shipyard, part of the Team Resolute consortium which won the Ministry of Defence contract.

The trio will be the first ships built by Harland and Wolff in Belfast since MV Anvil Point was launched in 2002.

Production is due to start in 2025, and all three support ships are expected to be operational by 2032.

RFA Tidesurge arrived in Belfast earlier this week and is hosting the design teams involved with the new ships.

The 39,000-tonne tanker was built in South Korea and entered service in 2019.

It is part of the fleet that would be deployed with the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.

RFA Tidesurge, left, refuelling RFA Tideforce, right, at sea followed by RFA Fort Victoria (Crown Copyright/PA)

RFA Tidesurge captain and commanding officer Karl Woodfield said the new ships to be built in Belfast would be even bigger than his own current charge.

He explained that the primary role of RFA vessels was to support Royal Navy ships, including refuelling at sea.

Having joined the RFA in 1982 at the age of 18, Captain Woodfield has a wealth of experience, including operational tours in the Falklands, the first Gulf War, Nato peacekeeping during the Balkans war and UN deployment to Angola.

He welcomed the building of the ships in Belfast, adding that the RFA had a long history of shipbuilding in the city, including RFA Fort Victoria in 1990 – one of the fleet the new ships will replace – and the converting of RFA Argus in 1986.

“In the wake of the awarding of the contract to Harland and Wolff to build the three new Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships, we’ve come to show the local enterprise teams here what a modern RFA looks like, and also to be visible and start to build some links with Belfast for the future,” he told the PA news agency.

“We’ve been imparting some of the very good aspects which are incorporated into this ship, but also, as we’ve operated the ship, some of the things we have found that there could be a better design solution for.

“We have quite a lot of good history with shipbuilding in Belfast, it’s really pleasing to see these ships being built in Belfast as well.

“There will be a significant RFA presence here over the next 10 years as we build the three new ships.

The Harland and Wolff cranes in Belfast
The Harland and Wolff cranes in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Tidesurge is four-years-old now, her primary role is a tanker specifically designed to support the Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales aircraft carriers. We are part of the carrier strike group which enables the Royal Navy to deploy worldwide without any host nation support. It gives the Royal Navy its global reach.”

He described the process of refuelling Royal Navy ships while moving at sea as “fairly standard” for the RFA.

“But I think for lay people who haven’t seen it before, two or three ships driving along at 12 knots, 30 to 50 metres apart connected and pumping fuel would seem fairly daunting, but it’s something that is routine for us, and that’s where our professional skills lie,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
5
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
RFA Tidesurge captain Karl Woodfield said the fleet had a long history of ship building in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented