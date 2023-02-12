Main events in the Richard Sharp row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Main events in the Richard Sharp row

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 12.02am
A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.
A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London.

BBC chairman Richard Sharp made “significant errors of judgment” over his involvement in facilitating a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson at a time when he was seeking the role at the broadcaster, MPs found.

Here are some of the key events leading up to the report by the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee:

September 2020: Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker advising the Government on the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, is contacted by old friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of then-prime minister Boris Johnson. Mr Blyth says he wants to help Mr Johnson with his financial difficulties.

BBC chairman post
Richard Sharp, the former Goldman Sachs banker who became BBC chairman (DCMS handout/PA)

October 2020: The recruitment process opens for the next chairman of the BBC.

November 2020: Mr Sharp submits his application for the BBC job. He has already discussed it with Mr Johnson.

Late November 2020: Mr Blyth gets back in touch with Mr Sharp, asking him to arrange a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, Whitehall’s top civil servant.

December 2020: Mr Sharp meets Mr Case to discuss Mr Blyth’s request for a meeting and the offer of help for Mr Johnson. They agreed that Mr Sharp should have no further involvement in the matter.

January 6, 2021: Mr Sharp is named as the Government’s preferred candidate for the BBC chairman role.

January 14, 2021: The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee holds a pre-appointment hearing with Mr Sharp. They are not informed about his role in helping facilitate the £800,000 loan guarantee for Mr Johnson from Mr Blyth.

January 15, 2021: The committee concludes it is content to confirm Mr Sharp’s appointment.

February 16, 2021: Mr Sharp formally takes up the role of BBC chairman, an appointment lasting four years.

January 21, 2023: The Sunday Times reports Mr Sharp’s involvement in facilitating the loan guarantee.

January 23, 2023: Mr Sharp writes to BBC staff telling them he is “really sorry” the matter had become a distraction for the broadcaster and says the nominations committee of the BBC board will examine whether there have been any conflicts of interest since he started his role.

January 23, 2023: Commissioner for Public Appointments William Shawcross said he would review the competition which led to Mr Sharp getting the BBC job. He subsequently recuses himself, because he has met Mr Sharp a number of times, with Adam Heppinstall KC appointed to lead the investigation.

February 7, 2023: Mr Sharp appears before the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee to defend his actions, insisting he “acted in good faith to ensure that the rules were followed”.

February 12, 2023: The committee publishes a report stating that Mr Sharp made “significant errors of judgment”.

Most Commented