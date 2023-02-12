Fly-tipping cases hit 60,400 last year, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 60,000 instances of fly-tipping were recorded in Scotland last year, leading to calls for law changes.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives through freedom of information (FOI) requests reveal 60,405 cases were recorded in 2022, with almost a third – 19,313 – occurring in the Glasgow City Council area.

The data covers all but two of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

Conservative Murdo Fraser said the figures underline why new legislation is needed to stop the “growing scourge” fly-tipping has on communities.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP’s Member’s Bill aims to improve laws around fly-tipping by ensuring there is better data collection, reporting mechanisms and increased and standardised sanctions.

Murdo Fraser said fly-tipping blights the landscape in both rural and urban areas (PA)

He said: “It is clear from these alarming figures that robust, new fly-tipping legislation is urgently needed.

“That is why I’m delighted my Member’s Bill, which has overwhelming public backing, received the necessary cross-party support to enable me to bring it before Parliament.

“Fly-tipping creates huge environmental damage across Scotland, which blights the nation’s landscape in both rural and urban areas.

“The irresponsible, destructive, and criminal dumping of refuse and waste at unauthorised locations leaves landowners and public authorities with the substantial costs of cleaning up.

“Such incidents – often carried out by organised crime gangs – are clearly on the increase, so it’s important we get this law on the statute book as soon as possible.

“It’s not a party political Bill, but a common sense piece of legislation that will help to tackle a growing scourge in our communities by strengthening the law and toughening the punishments for breaching it.”

The proposals have been backed by key stakeholders including Scottish Land and Estates and NFU Scotland.

The Scottish Government ran a consultation on an updated litter and fly-tipping strategy from December 13 2021 to March 31 2022.

The process included proposals to strengthen enforcement measures, including raising fines for fly-tipping from £200 to £500 – the maximum permitted by current legislation, improve data collection, support private landowners and promote responsible behaviours.

In response to Mr Fraser’s Member’s Bill, a Scottish Government spokesperson said there are several areas where their views on proposed fly-tipping law changes align, including strengthening enforcement measures for the crime, and improving data to identify and target fly tipping problem areas.

The spokesperson added: “Fly-tipping is illegal, unsightly and harmful to our communities, environment and wildlife – and there is no excuse for the behaviour anywhere in Scotland.

“We have already set out bold plans to tackle this issue, including proposals to more than double the current maximum fine for fly-tipping, and will be taking forward action through a new National Litter & Flytipping Strategy and Circular Economy Bill this year.”