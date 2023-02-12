Some key groups may get ‘left behind’ in cost-of-living response, warns charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some groups risk being left behind in the policy response to the cost-of-living crisis, a charity has warned.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has published analysis of the demographics most likely to be seeking advice on the cost of living.

Two groups emerged as having a higher demand for advice – council tenants and working-age people living alone.

A report also found 15% of those seeking help with food insecurity also needed support with utilities.

CAS social justice spokesman David Hilferty said: “We have seen some strong policy responses to the cost-of-living crisis, but our analysis suggests the crisis is impacting different groups of people in different ways, and some people risk being left behind.

💡 NEW: for the first time demand for energy advice across the CAB network is higher than #UniversalCredit Food bank advice also reached an all time high according to our December data. Read our December data dashboard here 👉 https://t.co/bqN8xHmRvC pic.twitter.com/36iVwhobYZ — Citizens Advice Scotland (@CitAdviceScot) February 9, 2023

“What we see is people in council rented accommodation as well as those of working age and living alone are more likely to be seeking cost-of-living related advice – these are things like energy but also food insecurity, risk to income and crisis support.

“It is completely understandable that policymakers focus on responses that support vulnerable groups like families with children and pensioners, but there is a risk other groups are forgotten about and don’t get all the support they need.

“This report shows a worrying link between food insecurity advice and utilities advice, as well as demand for consumer debt advice growing in relation to universal credit and council tax debt.

“People in full-time work are also more likely to seek advice around consumer debt than they are general advice, suggesting people may be using credit cards and loans to cover essential spending, even if they are in work.

“People who are worried about money should seek advice from the CAB network. Our advice is free, confidential and impartial and crucially we are for everyone regardless of your circumstance.

“Whether you are working or not, whether you have kids or not, we don’t judge, we just help.”