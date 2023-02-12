UK prepared to snub EU’s £88.6bn science scheme if Brexit row cannot be resolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

UK prepared to snub EU’s £88.6bn science scheme if Brexit row cannot be resolved

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 5.31am
The minister for the Government’s newly created science and technology department has signalled the UK is ‘ready to go it alone’ if the EU does not agree to Britain’s post-Brexit terms of membership (Aaron Chown/PA)
The minister for the Government’s newly created science and technology department has signalled the UK is ‘ready to go it alone’ if the EU does not agree to Britain’s post-Brexit terms of membership (Aaron Chown/PA)

The minister for the Government’s newly created science and technology department has signalled the UK is “ready to go it alone” if the EU does not agree to Britain’s post-Brexit terms of membership.

The new Secretary of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Michelle Donelan, said she is prepared to snub the EU’s 100 billion euro (£88.6 billion) flagship research scheme and create an alliance with the United States, Japan and Switzerland.

Writing in The Telegraph, Ms Donelan acknowledged that the science sector was eager to know about the UK’s association with the EU programme, Horizon, but if the partnership could not come to fruition, she said “we are more than ready to go it alone”.

File photo dated 19/05/08 of a woman looking through a microscope
The Royal Society said Ms Donelan’s ‘first job’ as Science Secretary ‘must be to secure association to Horizon Europe and other EU science programmes’ (David Davies/PA)

The Government’s Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, George Freeman, previously accused the European Commission of refusing to engage in talks over membership, saying Brussels was blocking Britain’s requests because of the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Eight months on and with progress still stalled, Ms Donelan said she would “not sit idly by while our researchers are sidelined”.

“If we cannot associate, we are more than ready to go it alone with our own global-facing alternative, working with science powerhouses such as the US, Switzerland and Japan to deliver international science collaborations,” she wrote in the Telegraph.

“The time for waiting is quickly coming to an end and I will not shy away from striking out alone.”

Michelle Donelan arriving in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting on January 31, 2023
Michelle Donelan’s first policy announcement as Science Secretary has been her signalling the UK’s readiness to not partner with the EU’s flagship research scheme (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It comes amid mounting speculation that a deal is on the cards to reduce the red tape on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

On Friday, the Government and the EU reiterated their commitment to finding “joint solutions” to differences around the Northern Ireland Protocol which was agreed in 2019 as a way to unlock the logjam over securing a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Ms Donelan’s “ready to go it alone” announcement is the first policy to emerge from the new science department that was created by the Prime Minister earlier this week during a Cabinet reshuffle.

Many UK scientists welcomed the new department after calling for one for a number of years, saying the announcement put science at the heart of government.

However, the president of the Royal Society, Sir Adrian Smith, responded to the news by saying Ms Donelan’s “first job” as Science Secretary “must be to secure association to Horizon Europe and other EU science programmes”.

“These schemes support outstanding international collaboration and without being part of them we are undermining the Prime Minister’s stated ambition for the UK to be at the forefront of science and technology globally,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
2
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
3
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
4
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
5
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
2
7
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
8
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
9
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
10
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners

More from The Courier

Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark
Lifeguard Josh Muir. Image: RNLI
'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea
Fife anxiety specialist and hypnotherapist Katy Stevenson. Image: Katy Stevenson.
How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and 'take back control'
Eurasian Lynx (Lynx lynx); Shutterstock ID 456905368; c4c6e14a-f7e9-4864-b802-ce8c2a0ee3a8
Finlay McIntyre: Busy as ever but taking time to ponder words of wisdom
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Ms Gougeon addressed NFUS conference Picture shows; Cab Sec for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon. Glasgow. Supplied by NFUS Date; 10/02/2023
Gougeon's farm policy speech fails to deliver detail
Building exterior of the Invergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie. Kim Cessford - 08.02.13 - pictured is the Invergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie - words from Andy
Invergowrie Medical Practice to shut in June due to GP shortage
Make The Hebridean Baker's romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler
Banchory Lodge Hotel. Picture by Kenny Elrick 04/10/2020
Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for…
the residents affected by the failed Newburgh street lights
Newburgh OAPs living in fear for months after sheltered housing street lights fail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented