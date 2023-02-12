Earthquake destruction ‘bleak beyond belief’ says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Earthquake destruction ‘bleak beyond belief’ says minister

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 11.24am Updated: February 12 2023, 12.11pm
Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell has said the situation in the areas devastated by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is ‘bleak beyond belief’ (Ismail Coskun/IHA/AP)
The situation in the areas devastated by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is “bleak beyond belief”, the aid minister has said.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell suggested the death toll could reach 50,000 but praised British support for the relief effort.

An appeal by the Disasters Emergency Committee has raised more than £60 million in just three days and UK specialists are on the scene helping to search for survivors.

Mr Mitchell told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “It’s bleak beyond belief, it is the worst crisis, the worst earthquake we have faced certainly since Nepal (2015), probably since Haiti (2010).”

On Sunday morning, the death toll stood at more than 28,000 but he backed the assessment of UN relief chief Martin Griffiths that it could dramatically increase.

He added: “I think that the figure that the UN emergency co-ordinator has given yesterday when he was in the region of 50,000 is the right figure, I fear, that we’re going to see.”

Mr Mitchell said there is “good organisation” of the relief effort in Turkey, but in the “ungoverned space” of war-torn Syria the situation is more difficult.

He said: “Two flights took off last night to help, one from RAF Brize Norton in Britain, one from our stores in Dubai, taking tents and blankets into Turkey, and much of that of course is bound for Syria.

“It is in Syria that the international community is far more stretched.”

Mr Mitchell said the UK is able to get funding in despite sanctions imposed on Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria but acknowledged that the restrictions may have to be eased if they become a barrier to the aid effort.

The US has temporarily eased sanctions on Syria, and Mr Mitchell told the BBC: “Where sanctions would hold us back in any way, we would seek to have them lifted, but at the moment we are able to get what we want through. And that’s the key thing.”

Mr Mitchell, who was highly critical of the Government’s decision to slash its aid budget when he was on the backbenches, said now he is back on the front bench he is operating from “inside the tent to ensure that we work to good effect”.

The UK abandoned its commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on overseas aid and will only return to that figure when the public finance situation allows.

“As far as I’m concerned that cannot come soon enough,” Mr Mitchell told the BBC.

