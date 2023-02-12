British firefighters film dramatic moment two people rescued from rubble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

British firefighters film dramatic moment two people rescued from rubble

By Press Association
February 12 2023, 2.15pm Updated: February 12 2023, 8.37pm
Rescue team member Phil Irving says the devastation caused by the earthquake could be the worst he has seen since Indonesia in 2009 (PA)
Rescue team member Phil Irving says the devastation caused by the earthquake could be the worst he has seen since Indonesia in 2009 (PA)

British firefighters have filmed the dramatic moment they pulled a police officer and a woman from the rubble of a building in Turkey – five days after the country was devastated by an earthquake.

The footage shows search and rescue specialists in Hatay, southern Turkey, rescuing the man and woman, who had been trapped under a collapsed multi-storey building for 120 hours.

The death toll from Monday’s disaster stood at more than 30,000 on Sunday, with a further 80,000 people injured.

Phil Irving, 46, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, was part of the UK International Search and Rescue (UK-ISAR) team, deployed to Turkey through the UK Government’s foreign office – who undertook the painstaking extraction, which ended on Saturday with the two people being brought out alive.

The father-of-two said the battle to save them, and their determination to stay alive, “will stay with me”.

“These people were entombed in rubble and debris and we had to work around the clock to bring them out alive,” he said.

“It was Friday afternoon when we first discovered signs of life. We knew 100% that they were alive.

“We were hearing them tapping and shouting so we knew we were close to them, but reaching them was a major challenge.

“It was a catastrophic collapse and access was difficult.

“They were trapped in there for over five days and it will stay with me, their incredible capacity to keep going, hope and believe.”

He added that a successful rescue can be a “bitter-sweet moment”.

“I always find that it is a mixed emotion when we get someone out because if you rescue one person and they are reunited with a relative, generally speaking that person has left a loved one in the building, who has not been so lucky.

“It is generally a bitter-sweet moment.

Middle East earthquake
Members of the UK international search and rescue team have been in Hatay, Turkey, since Tuesday looking for survivors (PA)

“Of course, when we are successful in getting someone out it gives the team a boost, but I don’t think you ever have a rescue that is not moderately tarnished with the bigger reality that the survivor will have to deal with grief for the people that didn’t make it.”

The watch manager at Haverfordwest station has been a firefighter for almost 24 years and a volunteer with UK-ISAR for 17 years, and was part of the 2009 Indonesia and 2010 Haiti earthquake responses.

He said it “hurts my heart to see the devastation” caused to families and their homes.

“I stand back and I look at the people who have lost their homes and their families and my heart bleeds for them.

“Turkey didn’t deserve this. Human beings don’t deserve this.

“I was walking down the street the other day, there were helicopters above, constant sirens, shouting in the street, brazier fires burning, and it feels and looks like a war zone.

“The most difficult conversations we have are when the search dog doesn’t get a hit, there’s no audible noise or sign of life and then we have to move on.

“It is very difficult explaining the rationale to people frantically searching for their loved ones as to why we are moving on. You don’t want to extinguish all hope for people.

Turkey earthquake
Phil Irving says the widespread devastation caused by the earthquake could be the worst he has seen since Indonesia in 2009 (PA)

“I have to say this about the Turkish people, to a degree they have understood. Their compassion for us is remarkable.

“There was a lady sitting round a burning brazier next to a collapsed building.

“Potentially she had lost family, she had the clothes on her back and that was it.

“Yet she walked up to a female medic, touches her on the arm and offers her half of this six-inch cake that was all she had.

“For people that have absolutely nothing, suffering significant grief and trauma, to still have the capacity to show kindness like that makes me believe in humanity.”

As the death toll from Monday’s catastrophe surged past 30,000, Phil admitted his wife, Lianne; daughter Esmei, and eight-year-old son, Evan, are never far from his thoughts.

He said: “They are proud of what I am doing. My wife and daughter are mature enough to recognise the importance of this work and manage that information.

“Unfortunately, my boy is like my shadow so me being away has hit him quite hard, if I’m honest.

“He is clever but he just thinks about risk and he gets a bit emotional about it.”

“However, I am here to do a job and I have to manage those emotions to just stay focused to do whatever we need to do to save lives.”

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which brings together 15 leading UK aid charities, says its Turkey earthquake appeal has raised £52.8 million in two days – including £5 million in aid matching from the UK Government.

International development minister Andrew Mitchell told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday the situation is “bleak beyond belief” and suggested the death toll could reach 50,000.

Praising those who had supported the relief effort, he said in a statement: “It is thanks to the generosity and compassion of the British people that the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal has reached the extraordinary total of £52.8 million, which includes £5 million of match funding from the British taxpayer.

“This would not have been possible without the kindness and support of the British people. Thank you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
2
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Boy, 15, charged after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
3
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
4
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
5
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
2
7
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
8
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
9
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
10
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners

More from The Courier

Isma Goncalves scored the third Rovers goal. Image: SNS.
Isma Goncalves hails 'amazing' teammates after debut goal for Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup
Finn Russell with girlfriend Emma Canning and daughter Charlie after the game.
Six Nations: Love and fatherhood turned Finn Russell around and back to his best,…
Jamie Ritchie accepts the Doddie Weir Cup from Kathy Weir after Scotland's win.
Six Nations: Scots' feet firmly on the ground as they start preparation for Paris
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there's more to come from Zach Robinson after match-winning…
Police closed Ambrose Street in Ferry. Image: Graham Huband.
Man arrested after armed police swoop on Broughty Ferry street
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented